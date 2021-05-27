10 game releases to look out for in June 2021

Here is our pick of game releases that will see the light of day in June 2021:
Stonefly (1 June ): Stonefly is a chill and tranquil action-adventure game about self-discovery, legacy, and belonging. Glide your mech strategically among beautiful flora and dangerous fauna, confronting hungry bugs, adventures, and memorable characters. Go on missions through tree canopies, marshes and prickly briars in the world’s undiscovered naturescapes. Take on a variety of bug types to harvest minerals, then use them to craft specialised mech parts to match your play style. Forge relationships with a cast of memorable characters from the Acorn Corps, a band of castaway mech pilots. Richly stylized art, equally inspired by mid-century modern design and the natural world.
Platforms: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch
Tour de France 2021 (3 June): Tour de France 2021 is a casual, racing, simulation, sports, strategy game. Players can win the yellow jersey with the official game of the Tour de France 2021 and the game includes all 21 stages and the classics are included. Players can experience a new objective system, a redesigned My Tour mode and other new features! Other features include more realistic peloton behaviour, revamped objective system, a new recovery mechanic, official brands (Lazer, Specialized, Vision, Rudy project, Corima, HJC, Canyon, POC, Merida), updated database (riders, ratings).
Platforms: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (4 June): This new action-adventure is set in the best-selling, Emmy award-winning universe of The Last Kids on Earth. In The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, players can immerse themselves in an all-new story, exploring the massive town of Wakefield and taking on hordes of zombies. Play as the series’ legendary heroes Jack, Quint, June and Dirk, as they search for the missing pieces of the ultra-powerful ‘Staff of Doom’ and try to overcome Malondre, the Queen of the Slime Monsters, as she seeks to summon Rezzoch, the Ancient Destructor of Worlds. At launch, players will be able to jump into one to four player offline couch co-op mode, which will soon be followed by a patch that will add online multiplayer functionality.
Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Switch
Later Daters (9 June): It is a casual, RPG, simulation game where the player follows the footsteps of the newest resident at Ye OLDE retirement community, where the player will meet a cast of sexy seniors who are all dying (not literally) to meet the new resident. It’s a lot like summer camp, but with orthopaedic shoes, bridge clubs, and more Jell-O. It’s an adjustment as a player settle in, but who knows: maybe these will turn out to be the best years of the player’s life! Adventure, passion, and transformation are not experiences reserved for the young. Later Daters portrays the ageing process as a rollicking romp and reminds us of what the elderly can teach us about our capacity for love.
Platforms: XSX,XBOX
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (24 June ): It is an action game where it first appeared in 1986 with Alex Kidd in Miracle World, and now the iconic Alex Kidd makes his return to smash rocks, where players can collect coins and tackle bosses once again. Comprising of all levels from the original title as well as brand new levels which expand the lore of Alex Kidd, experience Miracle World like you’ve never seen it before with new animations, graphical detail and gameplay improvements.
Platforms: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch
DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure (25 June ): It is an adventure game where players can explore the wild frontier with Lucky’s faithful mustang, spirit, and best friends, Abigail and Pru. Ride as Lucky on her faithful mustang, Spirit, and begin a wild new adventure in Miradero. There’s a whole wide-open frontier full of exciting quests and wildlife to explore. With Lucky’s fearless best friends Abigail and Pru by your side, you’re bound to have lots of fun! You’ll need to navigate dangers too, like the horse wrangler Hendricks, who’s a little too interested in player’s treasure hunt. But with the PALs together, and the bond between Lucky and Spirit growing stronger, the player will be ready to become a true frontier expert. Friendship, nurturing, and exploration hold the key to unraveling the mystery – and outsmarting the villainous Hendricks.
Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Switch
Scarlet Nexus (25 June): Scarlet Nexus is an upcoming action role-playing game developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game can be played from a third-person perspective and can assume control of either Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall, members of the Other Suppression Force (OSF) who are tasked to defend New Himuka from creatures known as the Others. While they are equipped with short-range weapons like a sword, both Yuito and Kasane possess the ability of psychokinesis, allowing them to hurl objects and debris at hostile enemies. The protagonist’s powers can be upgraded through accessing the “brain map”, which serves as the game’s skill tree. As players progress, they would encounter different party members who would assist them in combat. Each companion has their own unique combat abilities, which can then be acquired by the protagonists through an ability named “brain link”.
Platform: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO
Curved Space (29 June): Curved Space is an intense arcade-style twin-stick shooter game that takes the classic formula and it plunges into the weirdest reaches of space. Battle cosmic space-invading spiders across curved landscapes where bullets hug the terrain while the horizon drops sharply out of sight. Inspired by arcade classics, players will have to hunt for weapon power-ups and upgrades while dodging enemy fire, blasting interdimensional bugs, and wrangling some enormous boss monsters. Simple to learn as player fight their way through the branching story-driven campaign, but tough to master as a player chase the glory of the leaderboards.
Platforms: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO
Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (29 June ): The cult classic Zombies Ate My Neighbors and its sequel make their long-awaited return in Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol! Play these classics from the golden age of 16-bit gaming with new enhancements and never before seen museum features. Players will appear in every demented horror flick ever to make the player hurl ju-jubes. Zombies, relentless Chainsaw Maniacs, Mummies, Evil Dolls that just won’t die, Lizard Men, Blobs, Vampires, Giant Ants, Martians and more. There are 55 horror-filled levels like a grocery store gone bad, a shopping mall awry, a mysterious island and your own back yard also it includes “Weird Kids on the Block”, “Mars Needs Cheerleaders” and “Dances With Werewolves”.
Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Switch
A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories (30 June): A Tale of Synapse is a cross of platformer and puzzle game melting abstract art and sciences. Use the universe rules and all the elements that compose it to help Synapsians to open-minded. Discover a colourful story with Sci and Néro, two heroes, who cooperate to evolve in this oneiric world based on Math’s logic rules. There are 48 levels, colourful and unique 2D, have more than 10 hours of gameplay.
Platforms: PC, Switch