‘Molly of Denali’ and ‘Wild Kratts’ to get one-hour animated special on PBS Kids 

PBS Kids will celebrate summer and the great outdoors with brand-new one-hour specials from two fan-favorite series, Wild Kratts: Cats and Dogs and Molly of Denali: Molly and the Great One.

After a year of remote learning, this summer offers new possibilities as parents, caregivers and educators take the time to regroup and refresh. PBS will offer fun new resources, content, and activities for families and educators and tools to support the social and emotional growth of young children.

Molly of Denali: Molly and the Great One will premiere on 7 June, followed by Wild Kratts: Cats and Dogs on 12 July.

PBS chief programming executive and GM Lesli Rotenberg said, “After a year unlike any other, we recognize that parents and kids are eager to celebrate the potential for learning and fun that each summer day brings, through PBS’ wealth of flexible, grab-and-go resources, families can approach the upcoming summer months in any way they choose, chasing kids’ curiosities and seeking out discoveries from the living room to the park, and beyond.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

Molly of Denali: Molly and the Great One

Molly learns about her Grandpa Nat’s dream to climb to the top of Denali – North America’s highest mountain – in honor of the first person to do so, real-life Alaska Native, Walter Harper. Inspired, Molly tries to persuade Grandpa and her dad, a wilderness guide, to make the climb. They agree, but tell Molly she’s too young to make the treacherous journey to the top. Never one to give up, Molly convinces them to let her and Tooey join them on their trek to basecamp and track the climber’s journey. Meanwhile, Trini is busy preparing for another big event: her mom Joy is on leave from the Army and visiting Qyah for the first time! On the eve of the expedition, an unexpected guest shows up – celebrity outdoorsman Mac McFadden, who’s also intent on summiting Denali. They make it to basecamp and learn more about Walter Harper’s trailblazing expedition by foot and dogsled. But the trip turns perilous when Mac decides to head out on his own during a storm. Trini’s mom, a helicopter pilot, makes a daring rescue, but is it too late for Grandpa to fulfill his dream?

Wild Kratts: Cats and Dogs

While “creature adventuring” on the African savannah, Chris, and Martin observe lots of wild cats and dogs interacting with each other. Soon, Wild Kratts kids are calling in from all over the world to ask about wild cats and dogs and whether they’re like their own pets. Zach, who has been secretly listening to all the kids’ questions, comes up with a diabolical scheme to capture and sell these creatures as “special” pets. The bros, Aviva, Koki, and Jimmy race to save the wild animals and help ensure they can continue “living free and in the wild.”

PBS and local stations across the country will offer shows, online resources, and community-based support throughout the summer to engage families and educators.

Beginning from 4 June on PBS Kids 24/7 channel, families can tune in to PBS Kids Family Night every weekend for themed programming, including nature, space, family traditions, arts, friends and neighbors, water, animals, storytelling, and routines.