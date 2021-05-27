Nickelodeon’s preschool series ‘The BeatBuds,Let’s Jam!’ arriving on 7 June

After a long wait, Nickelodeon has announced the release date of the brand new 2D animated series The BeatBuds, Let’s Jam! The series will premiere on 7 June 2021 with new episodes airing daily through 11 June on Nickelodeon.

Last year, Nickelodeon signed a deal with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects to bring The BeatBuds (working title) to TV with a new animated preschool series based on the popular kids’ music duo, Jonathan Jonah and Mathew Shapiro.

The animated series joins Nick Jr. Beat Bash’s week-long programming event featuring music-themed episodes of hit series including PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues & You!, and Baby Shark’s Big Show!.

The pre-school series (10 episodes) follows the musical adventures of Jonny and Matty and features an original song in each episode.

In the series premiere, Hello Beat Buddies/The Silly Monkey, Jonny and Matty are on their way to the Beat Bash when they get pulled into space by a friendly alien named Greeny. They must introduce themselves through the song “Hello BeatBuddies.” Then, The BeatBuds’ practice hits a snag when they can’t find their instruments. The duo discovers a Silly Monkey took their gear and are led on a wild monkey chase as they sing “The Silly Monkey.”

The BeatBuds, Let’s Jam! is written by Evan Sinclair (Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, The Aquabats! Super Show!), and executive produced by Mark Salisbury (Bubble Guppies, Butterbean’s Café), Anttu Harlin, and Joonas Utti (Yellow Yeti) for Gigglebug Entertainment, which served as the animation studio.

The BeatBuds’ Jonah and Shapiro, also serve as executive producers on the series along with Scooter Braun and Scott Manson on behalf of SB Projects and Cyber Group Studios.

The BeatBuds, Let’s Jam! will air daily from 7 to 11 June at 6 pm (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel and be available on the Nick Jr. YouTube channels. The series will begin rolling out on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels internationally in July. Following the premiere, The BeatBuds, Let’s Jam! will be available on Nick Jr. On-Demand and Download-To-Own services, NickJr.com, and the Nick Jr. app.