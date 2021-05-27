The second trailer of Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ is out

Raising the excitement curve for the upcoming adventurous movie, Disney released the second trailer of Jungle Cruise. Actor Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are cast as protagonists of this expedition through the Amazon. Along with them, the movie stars Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, and Paul Giamatti.

The trailer opens up with an action scene in which Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) and Frank Wolff (Johnson) try to run off from some thugs. Johnson’s boat captain is then hired to find a mythical tree hidden in the jungle, which legends say can cure any disease.



Dr. Lily expresses her intent of bringing medical advancements for all humankind but there are a lot of obstacles in their way like wild animals, traps, monsters, and Jesse Plemons as a German villain inside a submarine armed with torpedoes.

The synopsis is as follows:



Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.



The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a script by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, based on a story by John Norville and Josh Goldstein and Ficarra and Requa. The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers

The VFX are made by Industrial Light & Magic (VFX supervisors: John Knoll, Chad Wiebe and Jose Burgos), DNEG (VFX supervisor: Chris Downs), Weta Digital (VFX supervisor: Luke Millar), EDI Effetti Digitali Italiani, Rising Sun Pictures, Rodeo FX, and UPP.

The movie was originally supposed to premier in 2020 but was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jungle Cruise will be released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on 30 July 2021.