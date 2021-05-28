Danai Gurira’s Okoye from ‘Black Panther’ to get her own spinoff series on Disney+

We have some exciting news for the ardent fans of Danai Gurira’s Okoye from Black Panther. She is all set to recreate one of her best roles, Okoye, in Disney’s untitled origin spinoff series. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also scheduled to the theatres on 8 July 2022, where Danai Gurira will again be seen playing a pivotal character. Ryan Coogler is the mastermind behind the Black Panther sequel, who is also preparing to make a Disney series covering the intricacies of Wakanda culture.

This news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter in their feature about influential Hollywood lawyers where Danai Gurira’s attorney Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein is mentioned. It states that he brokered a deal for actress Danai Gurira to not only reprise her role as Okoye in the upcoming Black Panther sequel but also in an origin spinoff series for Disney+.

Coogler has started filming the sequel in Georgia. Whether the Disney series will portray Gurira in a similar way as the superhit flick or throw a new light on her is yet unknown. In the upcoming year, Coogler is expected to creatively collaborate with Disney and Marvel subsidiaries for several interesting projects. Black Panther earned over $1 billion at the box office when it was released. The film was then nominated under seven categories at Oscars, including the Best Picture, and won three of the golden statues overall (Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design), and was a worldwide phenomenon. All of this ensured that the brilliant creation would become the next major Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

Coogler’s production house, Proximity Media, has signed a five-year contract with Disney. The first offering is an original spin-off drama series based on Kingdom of Wakanda titled, Wakanda Forever, for Disney+. With Coogler’s hands full with two exciting projects, we cannot wait to witness the outcome.

Any chance of watching Danai Gurira creating magic on-screen once again is good, and we are not complaining. Her time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is far from over.