10 game releases to look out for in August 2021

Here is our pick of game releases that will see the light of day in August 2021:

Hunter’s Arena Legends (3 August): Hunter’s Arena is a 30 player PvP & PvE combat-based battle royale set in the ancient Aisa. Survive and become the deadliest Hunter in the world of Hunter’s Arena! In ancient Asia, once existing peace was shattered by Demons set free by unknown power.Sensing great danger, Hunters around the world gathered as one to stop the spreading chaos.However, the Hunters soon found out that none other than one of their own, a Hunter, has broken the seal and released the Demons into the world.With no one to trust, the Hunters must now fight off demons as well as point blades at each other. Hunter’s Arena’s combat system resembles fighting action of a martial arts film. The core gameplay centers around aerial combos against enemies and decisively countering your opponent to turn the fight around.

Platforms: PS5, PS4

Rocket Rumble is a space racing brawler for up to 4 players! Rocket Rumble combines the best parts of party racing games and combines them with fast paced action brawling games and procedurally generated adventures! Join a charming cast of rocket powered animal racers as they bash, smash and race their way to victory! Collect points for crossing checkpoints and dealing damage while trying to knock your rivals off the track!PC

Starmancer (5 August): Starmancer is an upcoming construction and management simulation game developed by Ominux Games and published by Chucklefish. Its game state is viewed from an isometric perspective, taking place in a procedurally generated galaxy. In Starmancer, the player plays as a Starmancer Core, which is a human-artificial intelligence hybrid who has been irreversibly fused with their core. The game emphasizes player freedom, with the main objective of the game being the preservation of the Starmancer Core and station. Unlike typical colony-management games, Starmancer does not end when all colonists are dead, instead giving the player the ability to create new ones at will.

Platforms: PC



It is an action game. Immerse yourself in the minimalist audio-visual platforming world of OCO. Use simple one-button controls to launch, rush, crash, glide, warp, and hang as you solve 180 hand-crafted platforming puzzles. Create and share your own designs using the built-in editor and explore thousands of user-generated levels online. Hone your skills and reach the top of the global online leaderboards.PC

Lawn Mowing Simulator (10 August ): It is a simulation game. Experience the beauty and detail of mowing the Great British countryside in Lawn Mowing Simulator, the only simulator that allows you to ride an authentic and expansive roster of real-world licensed lawn mowers from prestigious manufacturers; Toro, SCAG and STIGA as you manage your business.

Platforms: PC, XSX



FORECLOSED is a narrative-driven action-adventure set in a Cyberpunk world filled with action, suspense, and experimental augmentations. Follow the story of Evan Kapnos in this sleek comic book styled game as he unravels the conspiracy behind his identity foreclosure. FORECLOSED combines the playability of video games with the sleek visual aesthetic of comic books. Everything from game-play to cinematics are experienced within the stylistic framework of a graphic novel. Full screen and comic panel perspectives are seamlessly blended as you move throughout FORECLOSED’s Cyberpunk city, uncovering a gripping conspiracy story. Cutscenes are also interactive and transition smoothly between alternative game-play styles.PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch, StadiaMonster Harvest is a monster collecting and farming action RPG with a twist! Grow, collect and mutate your crops then take them into battle! Filled with places to discover and multiple ways to build your farm, get ready to craft, explore and battle across the vibrant world of Planimal Point. Get ready to set out on an adventure of a lifetime as you start a new life in Planimal Point. Develop your own farm, build, and customise your own house, craft your own furniture, make some delicious jams and mutate your crops to create loyal and fierce companions you can take into battle!PC, PS4, XBO, SwitchMadden NFL 22 is an upcoming American football video game based on the National Football League (NFL), developed by EA Tiburon and published by Electronic Arts. It is an installment of the long-running Madden NFL series. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will both make their second appearance on the coverPC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBOAliens: Fireteam Elite is an upcoming multiplayer third-person shooter game developed by Cold Iron Studio in collaboration with Disney’s 20th Century Games. It is the first Alien game since Alien: Blackout and is a standalone sequel to the original Alien trilogy. In contrast to Alien: Isolation, Fireteam Elite will focus on action rather than survival-horror. The game will be a third-person co-op shooter, able to be played with friends or AI teammates. The game has five-character classes: Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc, and Recon. The game contains four story campaigns with three missions each, and the player is accompanied by two allies who can be controlled by another player or by an AI. There are five levels of difficulty and twenty types of enemies, and weapon customization and character progression are present within the game. Local co-op is not available, though online matchmaking can be public or private. There are plans for post-launch DLC, but there are no loot boxes or microtransactions. The gameplay seen in the reveal trailer and in a hands-off demo has been compared to the Left 4 Dead duology.PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBOIt is an Adventure game where a player hustle their way across ‘90s America as a runaway teen con artist. Choose how to make scratch as don disguises, pick pockets, and rip people off in this comedic crime-filled adventure. Experience the totally rad ’90s in all its plaid and payphone glory! Play as Ali, a curious and sarcastic high schooler who ditches band camp to go on a cross-country road trip. But this isn’t a joyride! Ali is on an all-important mission to save her family video store from the nasty loan sharks trying to shut their shop down.Swindle strangers, pickpocket people, and con commoners across a wacky America of the ‘90s. And – it should go without saying – lie to your mom about all of it. Choose who deserves to be conned and who might need a helping hand. The world is your oyster (and hey, pearls are worth a lot!).PC, XSX, XBO