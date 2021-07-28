Sony Pictures Networks reshuffles top-level positions

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) India has revamped its organisational structure, making several leadership changes. The changes are effective immediately.

SPN MD and CEO N.P. Singh said, “SPN has embarked on vision 3.0 to create a future-ready organization based on a culture powered by corporate values and a management structure backed by an operating model that accelerates growth. All leadership changes announced today are reflective of that evolutionary intent.”

Rohit Gupta has transitioned from his role as chief revenue officer (CRO) – ad sales and international business and has taken on the responsibility of being SPN’s advisor to the management and the board. Gupta’s efforts have contributed immeasurably to the organization over the last two decades. In this new role, Gupta will be advising senior management on industry trends, developments and work closely with the CEO on various industry issues that could positively impact the company’s strategy and growth.

Rajesh Kaul, in addition to his existing role as the CRO – distribution and business head – sports, will take charge of international sales and will work in-collaboration with the digital team to expand SPN’s brand presence and reach across the world. Neeraj Arora, currently heading international sales will now be reporting directly to Rajesh Kaul.

Sandeep Mehrotra has been appointed head – ad sales, network channels. With an illustrious career, spanning over two and a half decades, Mehrotra has a proven record in driving revenues and delivering efficiencies to clients and businesses. Within SPN, he has moved multiple channels, regions and ranks and has invested his time in curating long-term client relationships with a unifocal thought of creating business solutions. In his new role, Mehrotra will directly report to the CEO.

Sony Entertainment Television digital business and StudioNext business head Danish Khan will take additional charge of network channels licensing. This alignment will enable an end-to-end view of opportunities at play between channels and digital and thereby enable us in taking decisions, best suited for the network’s growth.

English, Factual Entertainment & Sony AATH business head Tushar Shah takes on an additional role of the newly created position of chief marketing officer (CMO) for SPN. His expanded role will include taking the corporate brand to the consumer and furthering its reach besides managing his existing channel portfolio.

Aditya Mehta, in addition to his current role of corporate strategy and business development, will spearhead the formation of data analytics CoE to strengthen SPN’s approach to being a data driven organization. He would also be responsible for business monetization which will leverage the power of data and act as a bridge between digital and linear revenue opportunities.

CFO Nitin Nadkarni will take additional charge of the broadcast operations and network engineering (B.O.N.E) department. Head B.O.N.E. Kingshuk Bhattacharya will now report to Nitin.

SPN CHRO Manu Wadhwa commented, “The organization remodeling is a result of our constant focus to strengthen our talent and leadership capabilities and will ensure that we stay ahead of the curve in a dynamic media and entertainment industry.”