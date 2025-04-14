Mumbai Comic Con concludes two-day celebration

Mumbai Comic Con 2025 concluded the season with a bang, drawing over 54,000 visitors and more than 5,000 cosplayer sign-ups in a high-octane, two-day celebration of pop culture, comics, anime, and fandom.

Major highlights included cosplay featuring Deadpool, Spiderman, Luffy, Satoru Gojo, Batman, and more, as well as meet-and-greets with global creators including Jim Zub, Rob DenBleyker, and the Tremblay brothers—creators of Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron. The finale also featured a panel with One Piece voice actors Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata.

On the entertainment front, stand-up acts from Rahul Dua, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Rohan Joshi, Sahil Shah, and The Internet Said So kept the audience in splits, while musical performances by Geek Fruit, Mooz X Afsar, and DJ Kazu added rhythm to the celebration.

Thunderbolt Booth

Top brands brought unique, immersive experiences: Warner Bros Superman and Final Destination activations, Marvel Studios Thunderbolts recruitment center and Fantastic Four retro booth, Sony Pictures Karate Kid Legends zone, and Crunchyroll’s vibrant anime-themed experiences stood out. Bandai Namco, Universal Pictures, Android, Yamaha, Penguin Random House, and Maruti Suzuki Arena also delivered high-engagement zones for fans. Gaming and tech saw traction at the Nodwin Gaming Arena, with showcases by PlayStation, Lenovo, Logitech, Ubisoft, Riot Games, and more.

Usopp and Sanji

The Indie Game Utsav was a Mumbai-exclusive, spotlighting 40 plus Made-in-India games. The Chandrayaan VR zone and Royal Challenge’s Cricket Gaming area added cutting-edge, interactive experiences. The It’s A Girl Thing (IAGT) zone amplified youth culture, empowerment, and bold conversations.

Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma shared, “This year’s Comic Con journey has been incredibly special. Each city brought its own magic, but Mumbai—the finale—was truly unforgettable. It was one of our biggest shows with incredible participation from across brands, artists, collaborators and visitors. The scale, the passion, the energy—it was everything. Having been part of this from its inception to the fantastic 12th edition, it’s moving to see how Comic Con India has grown into a beautiful community. Mumbai reminded me why we started this—to celebrate fandom, together!”

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee said, “Mumbai proved once again why it’s the heart of India’s entertainment and fandom scene with a spectacular 12th edition of Comic Con India. We’re proud to have taken Comic Con India to more cities this year, and the incredible response nationwide fuels our drive to grow even further, creating richer, more inclusive pop culture experiences for fans across India.”

Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron is an American animated television series created by Christian and Yvon Tremblay. Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron creators Christian and Tremblay said, “It’s an incredible feeling to finally be here in Mumbai after all these years. We’ve always known we had fans in India—through emails and social media—but nothing prepared us for the warmth and passion we’ve experienced in person. The fans here are amazing. As much as they’re excited to meet us, we’re deeply grateful to meet them too—because without their love and support, SWAT Kats wouldn’t exist. This moment has been a long time coming, and we’re so happy to be sharing stories, memories, and smiles together.”

Rahul Dua, an Indian stand-up comedian and actor said, “I have previously done Delhi and other editions of Comic Con, but this was my first time at Mumbai Comic Con. It has always been very fun, and the energy is magnificent. There is an infectious energy here always. It offers something for everyone; if anyone wants to buy something quirky, have a great evening, engage in games, you have it all. And that’s why I like coming back to perform on this stage.”