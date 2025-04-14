Assemblage Entertainment welcomes Mikros India’s core talent

Asian animation and VFX studio Cinesite group partner Assemblage Entertainment announced the strategic addition of the core leadership team from Mikros India, following the recent closure of Technicolor Creative Services’ Indian operations. This move further strengthens Assemblage’s creative prowess and reinforces its position as a premier destination for high-quality animation production.

The newly joined team comprises of Sean Mullen (creative director), Siddharth Kumar (production technology head), Sanamani Singh (animation director), Prathik Gopinath (animation supervisor), Sujit Das (animation supervisor), Rahul Mishra (animation supervisor), Selvan T (animation lead), Shiladitya Gupta (animation lead), Naresh Gunda (CG supervisor), and Mahendran Loganathan (producer).

The team will be based out of Assemblage’s studio in Bengaluru. Collectively, they bring with them a wealth of experience and a proven track record of delivering exceptional animated content. Notably, Mikros Animation India contributed significantly to critically acclaimed and successful films such as the PAW Patrol movie franchise, DreamWorks’ Orion and the Dark, Ozi: Voice of the Forest, Netflix’s Thelma the Unicorn, and several others.

“We are thrilled to welcome this incredibly talented core team to the Assemblage family,” said Assemblage Entertainment CEO Arjun Madhavan. “We have been, are, and continue to be long-term champions of the ‘India’ story. This addition significantly bolsters our already impressive roster and will allow us to further elevate the quality of our artistry and solidify our position as a versatile studio with a growing portfolio in both animation and VFX. Mikros India’s DNA is now an integral part of Assemblage, and this isn’t just about bringing in talent; it’s about continuing our shared commitment to storytelling, craftsmanship, and passion for delivering world-class animation.”

This addition reinforces Assemblage’s dedication to attracting top-tier talent and delivering world-class animation services.

The studio has just delivered the animated feature film Sneaks and Wolf King and its actively shaping future releases for 2025, including Stitch Head and a DreamWorks Animation theatrical feature. Its television series work includes popular titles such as Guillermo Del Toro’s Trollhunters, Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, Super Giant Robot Brothers, and the widely recognised Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, with the recent Netflix release of Wolf King adding to its growing list of successful series.



Beyond animation, Assemblage has expanded into visual effects, delivering notable contributions to award-winning films like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the recently released blockbuster Chhaava.