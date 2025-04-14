Kedoo Entertainment launches Super Toons App and expands Fast channels for kids

Gormiti: The Invincible Lords of Nature

Kedoo Entertainment, a content production and distribution company, has expanded its children’s entertainment portfolio with the launch of the Super Toons App and new Fast (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels, along with the addition of fresh content to its catalogue. It can be downloaded on iOS and Android.

With animated series such as Angry Birds, Masha and the Bear, Booba, Pororo the Little Penguin, Om Nom Stories, and Mighty Mike, the app is built on the company’s YouTube-based Super Toons TV, which has 20 million subscribers.

The app contains parental controls, screen-time settings, and offline downloads. It includes a daily 15-minute ad-free limit, with a premium option priced at 0.99 pounds a month or 9.99 pounds a year for unlimited access.

Kedoo co-founder and chief operating officer Olivier Bernard said, “Launching our new Super Toons app and expanding our Fast distribution enables us to reach new audiences, and build our networks and franchises around the world, expanding our fan communities for iconic properties such as Booba.”

It has announced major partnerships with TCL and Xiaomi to launch Super Toons TV and Toon Mania globally. These channels will be accessible through TCL Channel worldwide and Xiaomi TV+ across Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

All content is compliant with kidsafe Seal and Caru Coppa Safe Harbor Programs.

Kedoo has acquired new content to strengthen its offerings. This month, the platform will add Seasons 1 and 2 of Gormiti (52 episodes x 11 minutes), based on the Italian toy franchise. The series follows four kids who awaken ancient powers to fight the returning evil forces of the Darkans.