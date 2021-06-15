Marvel’s new miniseries ‘Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land’ launches this September

Marvel’s Lord of the Jungle, Ka-Zar is returning back in a brand-new series this September. Marvel has officially announced the launch of the miniseries Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land written by Zac Thompson (Yondu, Age of X-Man) and art by Germán Garcia (Immortal Hulk, X-Men).

Marvel’s new miniseries Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land

The series will pick up on the hero’s exciting journey since his death and resurrection during last year’s Empyre. Back from the dead with a whole new terrifying set of powers, the saga will serve as a bold evolution of the character while staying true to his jungle roots as the mighty hero goes up against a mysterious new villain with twisted plans for the Savage Land.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The alien Cotati murdered him. The Savage Land brought him back. Lord Plunder has returned with a vastly new perspective! Now united with Shanna the She-Devil in a mystical merging of life energies, Ka-Zar has new abilities, new needs…and new enemies. An ancient evil has surfaced in the Savage Land—one that is rapidly reshaping the forgotten world and its inhabitants. Ka-Zar and Shanna must fight together to protect their home and family! But their son Matthew has plans of his own…

In an official press release, Thompson stated, “Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land is the book I’ve always wanted to write, it’s an absolute dream-come-true to take a character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and propel them into the modern Marvel universe with a whole host of horrifying new powers! It’s been years since Ka-Zar had his own series and we wanted to mark the occasion with an evolution that channels something like Immortal Hulk but with a distinct throwback to the old adventure pulps that inspired the character’s creation 65 years ago. I’m in awe of our team. Germán Garcia is delivering mind-blowing work that channels the best of Jack Kirby. I’ve literally gasped at multiple pages in each issue. Then we have the gorgeous colors by Mat Lopes that feel organic and ethereal. We’re all under the leadership of our brilliant editor Sarah Brunstad who’s expertly guided the vision of this ambitious book from day one. Together we’ve created a story that’s epic, personal, and terrifying. One that’s going to change Ka-Zar and the Savage Land forever!”

Garcia added, “There’s nothing better than having the opportunity to explore a classic Marvel character under a new light, and this is what we’re doing here, and it’s not just Ka-zar, but the whole family, and as important as them, the Savage Land itself! It’s unreal and fantastic and I’m having a great time trying to portray the way I imagine it.”

Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land will be released this September.