Netflix unveils Shion Takeuchi’s new animated series ‘Inside Job’

During the Studio Focus panel at the Annecy Animation Festival , Netflix unveiled the highly anticipated animated series Inside Job created by Shion Takeuchi, the writer of Gravity Falls, Disenchantment and executive producer Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls).

Inside Job is the first project from Takeuchi’s deal and the first adult animation series created in-house by Netflix Animation Studios.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Inside Job is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government – and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted cover-ups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley. Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father and her irresponsible coworkers, to finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about.

While describing the show Takeuchi said, “The people behind it are a bunch of dumbass goofballs like any other office, despite being somewhat misanthropic, Reagan really wants to help humanity, make a difference in the world and bring order to the chaos.”

Takeuchi further added, “There needs to be an asterisk in this day and age because there are lots of things we’d never like to promote being true. We always try to find our own way into a conspiracy theory, the classic ones. We never say that what you heard on the internet somewhere is exactly how the theory was perpetrated,”

Lizzy Caplan is Reagan Ridley, Cognito Inc.’s antisocial tech genius; Christian Slater is Rand Ridley, Reagan’s father, and disgraced head of Cognito Inc.; Clark Duke is Brett Hand, a lovable D.C. yes-dude; Andrew Daly is J.R. Scheimpough, CEO of Cognito; Bobby Lee plays Dr. Andre, a free-spirited biochemist; John DiMaggio is Glenn Dolphman, a half-man, half-dolphin; Tisha Campbell plays Gigi, Cognito’s fast-talking Head of Media Manipulation and Subliminal Messages; and Brett Gelman is Magic Myc, a psychic subterranean mushroom creature from a hive mind deep within Hollow Earth.