Netflix announces voice cast of  its new dark comedy ‘The House’

Netflix is expanding its adult animation content with a new upcoming eccentric dark comedy The House. The streaming giant has announced the names of creative teams and voice casts for the anthology series.

The new dark comedy is directed by Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baeza and produced by Nexus Studios (This Way Up, Back to the Moon). The anthology centers on a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home. The creatives are regarded as top names in stop motion animation.

During the WIP Session at the Annecy International Film Festival, Netflix announced the voice cast for the first three episodes of the series.

Chapter One is directed by Emma de Swaef and Marc James Roels, and the voice cast includes Claudie Blakley, Matthew Goode, Mia Goth, Mark Heap, Miranda Richardson, Josh McGuire and Stephanie Cole.

Chapter Two is directed by Niki Lindroth von Bahr, and the voice cast includes musicians Jarvis Cocker and Dizzee Rascal, and Yvonne Lombard and Sven Wollter.

Chapter Three is directed by Paloma Baeza, and the voice cast includes Helena Bonham-Carter, Paul Kaye, and Will Sharpe.

In an official statement Netflix stated, “No two Netflix adult animated shows are the same and that’s how we like it. From comedy mainstays like Big Mouth and F Is for Family, to uncharted storytelling experiences like The Midnight Gospel – there’s something for everyone. And we’re excited to expand our slate and push the boundaries of what’s possible in adult animation.”