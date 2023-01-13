Marvel Comics announces solo comic series for Groot

A prequel series chronicling the origins of the beloved cosmic hero Groot before he joined the Guardians of the Galaxy will be released. For the most famous squad in Marvel’s cosmos, Groot has established himself as a staple. The living tree, who travels with his companion and best buddy Rocket, has captured fans’ hearts in comic books and in movies with his goodness, legendary combat prowess, and cute Baby Groot form. He is an essential member of the Guardians, acting as the moral centre of the group.

The official description of the comic reads: Before he was a Guardian of the Galaxy…before the Grootfall…young Groot lived a life of tranquillity in his serene home world. But when monstrous invaders attack his planet, Groot must accept his heroic destiny! But will this destiny lead him to come to blows with a young Kree soldier by the name of Mar-Vell?

This Groot prequel series comes at a really exciting time. With the upcoming Grootfall narrative, Marvel had just revealed that the Guardians are set to start their largest story yet. Although there hasn’t been much information disclosed about the plot so far, a brief teaser suggested that one of the Guardians will betray the group in an unfortunate turn of events. It’s a terrific idea for fans to learn more about Groot’s background before he meets a terrible fate, as the tale appears to revolve around him based on the title of the arc.

In April, Marvel Comics is anticipated to release Groot #1, just in time for the release of Grootfall. 2023 will undoubtedly be a huge year for Guardians of the Galaxy fans with the release of the third film in theatres this May and two new comic events starring the beloved space gang. In contrast, Groot appears to be the group’s emerging star as Marvel plans to offer the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy member a prequel series that examines his ascent to the hero before what may be their worst narrative to date.