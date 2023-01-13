OTT platform Playflix to offer Korean dramas dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada

One Take Media Co’s OTT platform Playflix is on a roll, bringing blockbuster Korean shows back-to-back. OTMC’s Playflix app is now taking it a step further with regionalization of its K-Dramas. The platform will now extend Korean dramas dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Playflix app now has a commendable bank of 8000 plus premium Korean episodes including top-rated K-dramas like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo, She Was Pretty, W Two Worlds Apart, I’m Not A Robot to name a few. It also boasts of award-winning shows like Goblin, Flower of Evil, Missing 9 and many more. Playflix is the go-to app for a wide variety of content ensuring high quality HD content along with fresh episodes every week.

“The consumption pattern of the viewers has changed drastically. They are wanting to view more diversified content other than consuming the local content also. Korean dramas have caught eyeballs from every region per se every language. The aspirational value of watching international content in your own language is what Playflix is aiming to achieve. Playflix brings a ‘Mega K-Drama Launch’ every month alongside big titles of kids animated series and international shows,” said One Take Media Co director Dimpy Khera.

Apart from regionalized K-dramas, Playflix app also offers a plethora of shows in various categories like kids animated shows and movies with more than 11,000 plus episodes available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi and English. The audience is also loving their blockbuster Hollywood movies in nine regional languages like- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri.

It is one of the most-sought after OTT apps in India because of it’s hand-picked International dramas like Turkish, Spanish, Russian, Bulgarian and Chinese Drama shows that are available with English subtitles in languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.