Marvel Comics teases new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ series

Marvel is giving away signals that its Guardians of the Galaxy series may be restarted. In January 2020, Al Ewing and Juann Cabal initiated a new era for the Guardians of the Galaxy. Star-Lord, Drax, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Gamora were among the series’ iconic characters. It also included notable cosmic heroes such as Nova, Moondragon, Hercules, Marvel Boy, and Phyla-Vell. The Last Annihilation crossover event brought the storyline to a close, and it saw the Guardians’ ranks expand to include Doctor Doom, Super-Skrull, Wiccan, and Hulkling. Marvel teased a future revival of Guardians of the Galaxy when it concluded, and now we know that those future developments might result in Groot’s downfall.

The press release also hinted that the Guardians of the Galaxy would receive an official announcement later this week. A picture with “Grootfall Approaches…” written was shared on social media. “Stay tuned to Marvel on social media for more teasers about what’s next for the Guardians and be there for the full announcement this Friday!” reads the press release.