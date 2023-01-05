'Avatar: The Ways of Water' creates ripples at the box office with $1.025 billion international collection

James Cameron regaled the fans of Avatar with the most awaited sequel, Avatar: The Ways of Water after more than a decade. His marvelous sequel is creating a buzz at the international box office as it touched $1.025 billion and $1.4 billion globally.

As per Variety, the box office collection made it the 12th biggest movie in history. The mega-budgeted The Way of Water will eventually be among the top five movies of all time, which have each grossed at least $2 billion. If Avatar 2 manages to reach the $2 billion club, Cameron will be credited with three of the six-highest grossing movies in history, including Avatar ($2.9 billion), which is still the biggest movie ever, and Titanic ($2.2 billion).

With Avatar: The Way of Water, the cinematic experience reached new heights as Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure. The breath-taking character and environment design using underwater shots and CGI makes it a visual treat.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water, begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. The screenplay is done by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver and the story is by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.