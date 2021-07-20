Jameela Jamil officially joins Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ star cast

The Pakistani-British actress Jameela Jamil announced on TikTok that she has joined the star cast of Marvel‘s She-Hulk and she also revealed a video that shows her learning a fight choreography.

Sharing the video, Jamil wrote in the opening of the video stating, “I can’t believe I get to say this but….” in the end of the clip she wrote, “Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022!” and also added #SheHulk, and #AnythingIsPossibleKids. The video concluded with an image showing her as a toddler, in a fight stance.

The video features the song Eye of the Tiger by Survivor in the background and also features Jamil and her co-worker practicing fight stunts.

Jamil re-shared the TikTok post on her Twitter and wrote, “GAH! I’ve peaked in silliness. I’m so excited!”

Jamil is well known for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in the NBC fantasy comedy series The Good Place. She is also known as the host of the TBS late night game show in The Misery Index and as one of the judges of voguing reality competition show Legendary.

According to Fox News, the plot of Marvel’s She-Hulk will follow Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslaney), a New York lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner, who obtains powers of super-strength similar to that of Bruce.

Rumours about Jamil starring in the series began back in June. At that time, The Hollywood Reporter had reported that she’d play the villain Titania. Any other details about She-Hulk are not revealed yet.

She-Hulk is a fictional superhero appearing in comic books published by Marvel Comics. Created by writer Stan Lee and artist John Buscema, she first appeared in The Savage She-Hulk #1 cover in February 1980.