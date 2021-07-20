Loco launches ‘Loco Originals’ with ‘Charcha with Thugwa – Season 3’, presented by Gillette

With a vision to bring an unparalleled entertainment experience for the gaming community, Loco, India’s leading live game streaming platform, strengthens its footprint with the launch of Loco Originals. The platform launched season 3 of the popular chat show ‘Charcha With Thugwa’, in continuation to creating innovative content formats for its users. Hosted by one of India’s top streamers, 8Bit Thug, the latest season is presented by Gillette and will be exclusively available on Loco.

The previous seasons of ‘Charcha With Thugwa’ were aired on Thug’s official YouTube channel showcasing an impressive lineup of gamers who shared their experiences in the esports world and won over digital audiences across the nation with their authenticity.

This season, Thug will be seen indulging in candid conversations with top of the line gamers and streamers like Mortal, Scout, Jonathan, Dynamo,Goldy, Ghatak, Snax, Kratos, AS gaming, Two side gamers, Alpha Clasher, Ankkita, Payal along with Viper, Regaltos, Mavi. Cast over eight episodes, these gamers will be seen talking about their personal experiences, the meaningful friendships they have developed, their on and off camera personalities, and the daily challenges they faced while building their career in gaming and esports.

Gillette has chosen to be the brand partner for Season 3, recognising the synergies between the target audiences of both the brands. Just like the precision required to be a good gamer with the right gaming techniques, Gillette provides precision in grooming with its advanced styling tools like Gillette Fusion and Gillette 3Mach. As more gamers indulge in live streaming, appearances play a vital role in shaping their public personalities, making Gillette an ideal brand partner for this season.

Loco founders Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, said “Loco enables novice gamers to become household names. It has helped build the foundation for the rise of a new creator economy in India. With game streaming and esports, we are witnessing the rise of a completely new category in entertainment and at Loco, we are excited to serve this ecosystem. While we are just getting started on our library for Loco Originals, our goal remains to engage gamers and viewers on the platform and Charcha With Thugwa – Season 3 aligns with that objective seamlessly. With more exciting content in store for gamers, we are hopeful to see a surge in users on the platform.”

Popular streamer and host of the show 8Bit Thug (Animesh Agarwal) said “Having started ‘Charcha With Thugwa’ in 2019, I have had the chance to interact with some of India’s featured gaming icons and it has truly been an enriching experience for me. Leveraging this first of its kind, gaming talk-show, we were able to tap into the potential fan base of gamers and gain momentum for this rapidly scaling industry in India. I am super excited to partner with Loco for this season as it will help us target relevant audiences, present on the platform. I am looking forward to the latest season presented by Gillette, which has a bigger lineup of gamers and more insightful conversations into our universe of gaming.”

Watch Season 3 of Charcha With Thugwa – new episodes dropping every Saturday, 17July onwards only on Loco!