Chacha Chaudhary join hands with Mother Dairy Safal to promote its fresh and healthy frozen products

Safal, the horticulture brand from the stable of Mother Dairy and the pioneer in fresh and healthy frozen products has collaborated with the iconic character Chacha Chaudhary for a new talking comic book – Chacha Chaudhary Aur Safal Ke Sath Swadisht Khana.

Created in association with Diamond Toons, the new comic book details out the intriguing facts and benefits about Safal’s quality and tasty frozen food range. Safal’s range of frozen products include frozen peas, frozen mixed vegetables, frozen sweet corn, frozen jackfruit, along-with frozen snacks such as frozen aloo tikki, frozen hara bhara kebab, frozen french fires and frozen chilly garlic nuggets.

The talking comic book is available in both English, Hindi, and can also be downloaded digitally. Speaking on the idea of a comic narrative with Chacha Chaudhary, Mother Dairy Spokesperson said, “We are glad to partner with the all-time favourite animated characters of Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu for our range of frozen products. With changing lifestyles and uncertainty looming over out-of-home consumption, consumers are opting for convenient cooking options at home. Safal has been catering to this need with its frozen offerings and has been satiating the Indian taste palate for years. Safal promises goodness of nature and no adulteration and to talk about these brand characteristics, we have joined

hands with the wisest man of our times, always helping in making the right decision, which in this case is opting for hygienically processed and packed Safal frozen products. Through this initiative, we would like to make our consumers aware about convenient and safe cooking as well as introduce them to the revamped range of Safal Frozen Vegetables and Snacks.”

Chacha Choudhary is a legendary Indian hero and is liked by both adults and kids. In the talking comic book, Chacha Chaudhary will make its readers aware about the benefits of Safal’s frozen range of products along-with the convenience it offers for a hassle-free cooking experience.

Speaking on the launch of the comic book, Diamond Toons director Manish Verma said, “Diamond Toons has endeavored to craft a unique infotainment talking comic wherein the readers will learn the benefits of Safal Fresh and healthy frozen food and products. Through the launch, we aim to educate our consumers, right from children to adults about the nutritive properties of these products in a fun yet appealing way. Safal as a brand is aware of the massive reach of Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu

together to reach the desired audience with maximum impact. The new series would be available across print and digital medium in various languages.”

Safal’s products are procured from the best of the farms, processed using state-of-the-art technology and hygienically packed.