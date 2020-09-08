WildBrain CPLG inks new L&M deals across Europe for ‘LINE FRIENDS’

WildBrain CPLG, a leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, has secured a raft of new deals in Europe on behalf of LINE FRIENDS’ brand Brown & Friends, featuring the brand’s signature characters Brown, Choco, Cony, Sally and others.

WildBrain CLPG, which represents LINE FRIENDS across Europe and in the UK, has brought on board licensees for Brown & Friends, including: Blueprint Collections for stationery; Gund for plush; Kokomo for health and beauty; Misirli for socks; Poetic Brands for daywear and nightwear; Portico Designs for calendars; and Zak Designs for melamine.

For France, WildBrain CPLG has secured a deal with Undiz for an underwear and nightwear range, and in Switzerland with Confiland for confectionery. These new products have started rolling out at retail and will continue launching throughout the year, joining LINE FRIENDS ’ existing global deals with Funko and UNIQLO.

Commenting on the deals, WildBrain CPLG Northern Europe VP and UK managing director John Taylor said, “Instantly recognisable, the LINE FRIENDS and Brown & Friends characters have quickly become part of Gen Z and Millennials’ daily lives internationally. We’re excited to be expanding the brand’s European licensee base with bold new products which are ideal for fashion conscious fans, and having Atomic10 on board in the UK will provide invaluable support as we get the word out to tweens, teens and young adults in the market.”

Additionally, Atomic10 has been appointed as the PR agency for LINE FRIENDS in the UK. The agency will work with influencers and media partners to support licensees’ product launches and expand LINE FRIENDS’ fan base in the market.

These new partnerships follow LINE FRIENDS’ recent win at the Licensing International Excellence Awards 2020, where Brown & Friends was named the Best Digital / App / Video Game Brand.