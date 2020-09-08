‘Dirt 5’ Delayed: Codemasters announces it will release by 6 November

DIRT 5 has been delayed — again — by three weeks. Instead of arriving on 16 October, the next chapter of the Dirt racing franchise will now release 6 November on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

In a statement, it claimed that this was to allow it to “release all versions of the game in a shorter timeframe.”

Frank Sagnier, chief executive officer at Codemasters, continued: “DIRT 5 has received widespread critical acclaim, culminating with it receiving the gamescom 2020 Best Racing Game Award. The revised launch date will allow us to take advantage of the next-generation console launches, which are expected in time for the holiday season.”

News: DIRT 5 will now launch on November 6 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. #XboxSeriesX and #PS5 versions still launching later this year. Our road trip just got a little bit longer. Thank you for being part of the journey with us. 🖐️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5c8MDUfKo — DIRT (@dirtgame) September 7, 2020

The company later stated that ‘the start line is now a little further away, but it’s still very much in sight,” before reiterating that current-gen owners will be “entitled to the relevant next-gen optimised version, when it launches, free of charge’.

Up until its release, the developer had stated that fans will receive ‘first looks at new cars and locations, the final car list, more next-gen feature details, and a full reveal of Dirt 5’s multiplayer features’.