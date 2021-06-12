With 66 categories, Animation Xpress’ Ann Awards are back!

While covid-19 has caused great damage to most of the sectors, one of the fields that has grown amidst the pandemic crisis is animation. Due to the restrictions while the production of live-action content took a hit, there was an increase in the demand of new content across television, OTT and other digital platforms which paved the way for industry professionals to come up with creative animated content making the animation business a new normal.

To honour the names behind the amazing animated content that is being produced, and from the overwhelming response and reach of the maiden Ann Awards 2019, the second edition of Animation Xpress’ Ann Awards is back. It is India’s premium full scale animation awards that intends on bringing recognition and setting a bar for the Indian animated industry and all its aspects.

The event is going virtual this time. Ann Awards along with KAM Summit will be held virtually from 15 to 17 July 2021.

To qualify for the awards, the work/videos should have been running/live for public viewing, between the period of April 2019 to March 2021. The content of the videos released/launched should be in English and/or any other Indian regional language.

While the first edition had 33 categories, this year the event organisers have added more categories, giving every possible sector associated with the animation industry a chance to shine in the spotlight it deserves. There are seven main categories with 62 sub categories.

Along with that, Animation Xpress is introducing a new award category titled ‘Arnab Chaudhuri Director’s Award’ in the memory of the late Arnab Chaudhuri, one of the pioneers of the Indian animation industry. This award is divided into student (short form and long-form film) and professional (short form and long form film) director categories. There is no entry fee attached for this category.

So, buck up and get your reels and clips ready, as the last date for sending entries is 18 June 2021.

Log onto https://events.indiantelevision.com/annawards/ to submit your entries.

Here are the categories:

Programming

Best Preschool Show

Best Channel Packaging

Best Promo

Best 2D animated series

Best 3D animated series

Best Animated Film

Best Animated Short Film

Best Music Composer

Best Remotely Produced content

Digital/OTT

Best Animated Film

Best Animated Digital Series

Best Animated Music Video

Best Remotely Produced content

Best Animated Social Media Brand

Best Reels

Technical

Best Title Design

Best Title Song

Best Editing in an animated TV series

Best Editing in an animated film

Best Editing in an animated digital series

Best Director of an animated TV series

Best Director of an animated film

Best Director of a digital series

Best Screenplay

Best Character Design

Best Character Animation

Best Voice Over Artist for a TV series – Male

Best Voice Over Artist for a TV series – Female

Best Voice Over Artist for a Digital series – Male

Best Voice Over Artist for a Digital series – Female

Best Technical Innovation

L&M – Licensing and Merchandising

Best animated character merchandise

Best animated series merchandise

Best licensed animated character programme

Best licensed animated series programme

Best use of leveraging a character for Brand marketing

Best platform for character licensed merchandise

Best character manual design

MAM- Media Advertising and Marketing

Best Animated Brand Film

Best Digital Campaign for an Animated Series

Best use of animated character in a brand TVC

Best experiential marketing

Best Brand Collaboration

Best Innovative Campaign

Special Awards

Best Animator – Male

Best Animator – Female

Best Indie Studio

Young Animator of the year

Best Animated Music Video

Best Bollywood inspired animated IP

Best ensemble in an animated series

Best use of animation in a public service message

Fan community

India’s most loved animated character

Popular Character (Global)

Animation Personality of the Year

Contribution to Animation award

Studio of the Year

Honoring technology brands- contribution during the pandemic

Best Syndicated Content

Student