With 66 categories, Animation Xpress’ Ann Awards are back!

While covid-19 has caused great damage to most of the sectors, one of the fields that has grown amidst the pandemic crisis is animation. Due to the restrictions while the production of live-action content took a hit, there was an increase in the demand of new content across television, OTT and other digital platforms which paved the way for industry professionals to come up with creative animated content making the animation business a new normal.
To honour the names behind the amazing animated content that is being produced, and from the overwhelming response and reach of the maiden Ann Awards 2019, the second edition of Animation Xpress’ Ann Awards is back. It is India’s premium full scale animation awards that intends on bringing recognition and setting a bar for the Indian animated industry and all its aspects.
The event is going virtual this time. Ann Awards along with KAM Summit will be held virtually from 15 to 17 July 2021.
To qualify for the awards, the work/videos should have been running/live for public viewing, between the period of April 2019 to March 2021. The content of the videos released/launched should be in English and/or any other Indian regional language.
While the first edition had 33 categories, this year the event organisers have added more categories, giving every possible sector associated with the animation industry a chance to shine in the spotlight it deserves. There are seven main categories with 62 sub categories.
Along with that, Animation Xpress is introducing a new award category titled ‘Arnab Chaudhuri Director’s Award’ in the memory of the late Arnab Chaudhuri, one of the pioneers of the Indian animation industry. This award is divided into student (short form and long-form film) and professional (short form and long form film) director categories. There is no entry fee attached for this category.
So, buck up and get your reels and clips ready, as the last date for sending entries is 18 June 2021.
Log onto https://events.indiantelevision.com/annawards/ to submit your entries.
Here are the categories:
Programming
- Best Preschool Show
- Best Channel Packaging
- Best Promo
- Best 2D animated series
- Best 3D animated series
- Best Animated Film
- Best Animated Short Film
- Best Music Composer
- Best Remotely Produced content
Digital/OTT
- Best Animated Film
- Best Animated Digital Series
- Best Animated Music Video
- Best Remotely Produced content
- Best Animated Social Media Brand
- Best Reels
Technical
- Best Title Design
- Best Title Song
- Best Editing in an animated TV series
- Best Editing in an animated film
- Best Editing in an animated digital series
- Best Director of an animated TV series
- Best Director of an animated film
- Best Director of a digital series
- Best Screenplay
- Best Character Design
- Best Character Animation
- Best Voice Over Artist for a TV series – Male
- Best Voice Over Artist for a TV series – Female
- Best Voice Over Artist for a Digital series – Male
- Best Voice Over Artist for a Digital series – Female
- Best Technical Innovation
L&M – Licensing and Merchandising
- Best animated character merchandise
- Best animated series merchandise
- Best licensed animated character programme
- Best licensed animated series programme
- Best use of leveraging a character for Brand marketing
- Best platform for character licensed merchandise
- Best character manual design
MAM- Media Advertising and Marketing
- Best Animated Brand Film
- Best Digital Campaign for an Animated Series
- Best use of animated character in a brand TVC
- Best experiential marketing
- Best Brand Collaboration
- Best Innovative Campaign
Special Awards
- Best Animator – Male
- Best Animator – Female
- Best Indie Studio
- Young Animator of the year
- Best Animated Music Video
- Best Bollywood inspired animated IP
- Best ensemble in an animated series
- Best use of animation in a public service message
- Fan community
- India’s most loved animated character
- Popular Character (Global)
- Animation Personality of the Year
- Contribution to Animation award
- Studio of the Year
- Honoring technology brands- contribution during the pandemic
- Best Syndicated Content
Student
- Best student 2D film
- Best Student 3D film