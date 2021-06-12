Netflix’s reveals the first clip and new images of ‘League of Legends’’ ‘Arcane’ series

Netflix’s Geeked Week which is a virtual fan-facing event revealing first looks and celebrating all things genre entertainment at Netflix is full of surprises and revelations. The streamer has unveiled the first clip and new set of images for Arcane, the most awaited CG series set in the world of popular game League of Legends.

The series is all set to premiere this fall.

The two minute long clip features Jinx exploring the ruins of an old arcade. She begins reassembling one of the machines before a flurry of flashback scenes of her past appears. Next, Jinx’s rage begins to boil over as she racks up a high score on the physical game.

Nothing like a little sibling rivalry.



Watch the first clip from Arcane, the League of Legends animated series coming fall 2021 to Netflix.

The story is set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun and features the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.

There is also the first-ever Q&A with Arcane co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee along with gaming expert Geoff Keighley to discuss what went into creating this League of Legends adaptation.

Co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee dive deep on the process of creating this beautiful animated series.

Arcane is being developed and produced by Riot Games. The anime marks Riot Games’ first TV series which the game maker is producing along with Fortiche Productions. Fortiche is also credited for its work in various music videos, game cinematics, and other League of Legends advertisements.