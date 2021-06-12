Spinoff series of Netflix’s ‘Castlevania’ starring Richter Belmont is in works

During Netflix’s Geeked Week, Castlevania’s creators confirmed that a new spinoff of their Castlevania series is in the works and will star fan favourite hero Richter Belmont.

In the event director Sam Deats, assistant director Adam Deats and executive producer Kevin Kolde, shared a brief synopsis for the upcoming new show. The series is set in 1792 France in the midst of the French Revolution and will also co-star Maria Renard alongside Belmont.

Netflix’s tweet reads, “The Castlevania Universe is getting even bigger. An all-new series starring Richter Belmont (the son of Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard, set in France during the French Revolution, is currently in the works.”

The premiere date for the upcoming series has not been announced yet.

Belmont first appeared in Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, which was released exclusively in Japan for the PC-Engine in 1993 developed by Konami. The game later received a simplified port to the Super Nintendo and was renamed Castlevania: Dracula X, which was released internationally. Rondo of Blood was never officially released outside of Japan until it was ported to the PSP and the Wii Virtual Console more than a decade later. Richter returned in 1997’s critically acclaimed Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, and he has been referenced throughout the series as the strongest vampire killer in the Belmont bloodline.

All four seasons of Netflix’s original Castlevania series are currently streaming.