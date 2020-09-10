WildBrain Spark to bring Park Star Media’s ‘Super Binks’ toy brand to AVOD

WildBrain Spark, kids and family AVOD network and studio, has inked a deal with US-Korean production company Park Star Media to co-produce and launch the new digital-first kids’ superhero series, Super Binks.

Originally created as a toy figurine line in Asia, WildBrain Spark will co-produce the new short-form 2D animated series and will also handle YouTube channel management across the new Super Binks global channel. Every week a new episode will be posted and WildBrain Spark will also release the animated series on Amazon Video Direct this month onwards.

WildBrain Spark EVP and managing director Jon Gisby said: “The outstanding success Park Star Media had with its Super Binks figurines made the property ripe for being transformed into a digital-first series. This is also a perfect example of how we can use our production capabilities to support brands as they make the jump from the toy shelf to the small screen, through the creation of engaging digital-first content. With its wacky humour and dynamic stories, we know the Super Binks series will be a huge hit with kids all around the world.”

The Super Binks characters began to get popular on lollipops when Park Star Media’s toy company in Seoul partnered with Perfetti Van Melle’s Chupa Chups brands across Asia to launch blind box figurines featuring the superheroes between 2017 to 2019. The toy products were sold online, at toy exhibitions across Asia, and at boutique stores in Korea.

The Super Binks are seven cute superhero babies, whose enchanted pacifiers (or binkies) hold the key to their superpowers. Each baby comes from a different part of the world and possesses unique qualities and superpowers. Together they form a strong, diverse and dynamic super-team!

In each episode, the Super Binks battle against mischief and mayhem in order to protect their beloved Park – a vast and magical world that spans limitless terrains. On their wacky adventures, the Super Binks confront giant monsters, save creatures in need or simply have fun playing pranks on one another. When not out on missions, the Super Binks hang out at the ‘Super Binks HQ’. Cleverly disguised as a (pretty epic) jungle gym, the Super Binks HQ is the perfect location for top-secret world-saving meetings and even more top-secret playdates.

Park Star Media co-founder and executive producer Young Park added: “We’re excited to partner with WildBrain Spark to transform our existing toy figurines into a 2D animated series. To meet the surge in demand for animated content aimed at kids and families, our collaboration with a premier partner like WildBrain Spark feels natural because of their expertise in building premium digital brands and connecting them to viewers worldwide. We look forward to our partnership as we leverage the strength and resources of both companies to build Super Binks into a quality IP for a global audience.”

WildBrain Spark is part of WildBrain Ltd., one of the world’s largest independent kids and family entertainment companies.