VOD365 to launch preschool channel Ketchup TV in the US 

Video on Demand 365 aka VOD365, provider of branded OTT TV channels via Freeview, YouView, Freesat, mobile and smart TV devices, is all set to launch its kids’ channel, Ketchup TV, in the US.

The company announced that its flagship preschool channel will be available in the U.S. via the pioneering streaming service, Roku and will also be accessible on premium apps such as Amazon Fire TV, iOS, TVOS, Android, Desktop and Android TV, with more platforms set to launch in Q1 2021.

Commenting on the launch in America, VOD365 founder and CEO Paul Coster stated, “We are thrilled to be launching Ketchup in America. This deal represents a massive step forward in the development of the Company as we move forward with our global expansion plans. We look forward to working with Roku, who are the leaders in their field, as we launch Ketchup into one of the world’s biggest markets.”

VOD365 develops and delivers premium brand channels, aggregating high quality curated content for targeted demographics via broadcast platforms. With Ketchup TV being available in America, kids there will enjoy unlimited free streaming of globally recognised shows including Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, PJ Masks. Mighty Express, Thomas & Friends, Barbie, and many more.