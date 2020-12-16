9 Story Brands expands international licensing for ‘Wild Kratts’

9 Story Brands is pleased to announce the expansion of its international licensing program for the hit series Wild Kratts. Denmark-based company Björna will be producing an extensive Wild Kratts home and apparel line, launching in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland as well as all Jysk locations worldwide (excluding North America).

The new line from Björna will include bedding, towels, cushions, fleece, socks, nightwear, shorts/skirts/dress, t-shirts, sweat clothes, bags, slippers and more, and will begin to roll out in spring 2021.

Wild Kratts has also recently expanded its reach in Germany where the series has aired on SuperRTL since 2012. Both SuperRTL and Edel Kids picked up rights to Season 4, and renewed seasons one to three.

Wild Kratts has tremendous global reach, airing in over 180 countries across 18 different languages, and has over 25 licensing partners globally including an extensive product line available at Whole Foods. Wild

Kratts was created and developed by brothers and zoologists Martin and Chris Kratt, who star in the show as animated versions of themselves. The series is a co-production between the Kratt Brothers Company and 9 Story Media Group.

Premiering on PBS KIDS in the U.S. in 2011 and on TVO, Knowledge Network and Télé-Quebec in Canada, Wild Kratts is currently in its sixth season.

The series also has various seasons under license to Discovery Kids (Latin America, Ireland, UK, India and Asia), Pop (U.K.), RTE (Ireland), Sky UK (Ireland, UK), Minimax (Eastern Europe), DR (Denmark), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), MTVA (Hungary), JimJam (Poland), Contentica (Russia), CTC Media (Russia), Canal Panda (Spain), TVC (Spain), SIC (Portugal), Canal 22 (Mexico), SERTV (Panama), Encripta (Brazil), Pluto TV (Caribbean), MediaCorp (Singapore), TVB (Hong Kong), PCCW Media (Hong Kong, Macao), Pacific Media Group (China), Familia Play (Columbia), Canal

Futura (Brazil), Minika (Turkey), Showmax (Africa), Jeem TV (Middle East), E-Junior (UAE), Noga (Israel), Netflix (Multi-territory) and Azoomee (Multi-territory).

The Kratt Brothers leap into animated action in Wild Kratts, a half hour adventure comedy from the creators of the hit shows Kratt’s Creatures and Zoboomafoo. In each episode, Chris and Martin Kratt travel to a different corner of the world to meet amazing new animals. Join the Wild Kratts for a laugh- out-loud comedy adventure, as Martin and Chris activate their creature power suits to rescue their animal friends!