Netflix announced new animated feature ‘The Magician’s Elephant’

Netflix has announced a new animated feature film, The Magician’s Elephant. The story is based on two-time Newbery Award winner Kate DiCamillo’s novel of the same title, and is currently in production.

The voice cast features Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Pixie Davies (Mary Poppins Returns), Natasia Demetriou (What We Do In The Shadows), Dawn French (French & Saunders), Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Aasif Mandvi (Evil), Mandy Patinkin (Homeland), Miranda Richardson (Belle), Cree Summer (Vampirina) and Lorraine Toussaint (Concrete Cowboy).

The film marks the directorial debut of Wendy Rogers (The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Flushed Away). Julia Pistor is on board to produce.

“Peter’s story planted itself in my heart when I first read the book – I felt very connected to him, and was totally captivated by the world and the characters,” says Rogers. “The power of hope, the belief that anything is possible, and the ability to ask ‘what if?’ are all themes that are woven into the fabric of this film, and resonate now more than ever.”

Added producer Pistor: “When I first read Kate DiCamillo’s book, I knew that I had to make The Magician’s Elephant into a film. It’s as inspiring as it is entertaining, and has such a wonderful blend of adventure, heart, magic and off-center humor. The film has such a unique visual style that transports the audience away to another world, one that Wendy and I wanted to ensure reflects the world as it really is – full of different cultures and beliefs.”

The CG animation is being provided by Australian studio Animal Logic (Happy Feet, The LEGO Movie).