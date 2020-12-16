Graphite lab creates ‘L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Maker’ mobile game

Independent video game developer Graphite Lab recently created and developed L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Maker, a new mobile game now available globally to download for free on iOS and Android. The app has already entered the top 20 most downloaded iPad family games in the U.S.

St. Louis, Mo.-based Graphite Lab—which brought the game to life from title to finish—collaborated for the very first time with Chatsworth, California MGA Entertainment, and UK-based Outright Games, the leading worldwide publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment.

“Our app encompasses all of the surprises and excitement that the L.O.L. Surprise! brand is known for, and we couldn’t be more proud of our extremely family-friendly game.He added that “this experience was a great opportunity to work with two of the entertainment industry’s most respected companies,” said Graphite Lab’s owner and studio director Matt Raithel.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Maker app enables the creation of personalised movies, stories and videos filled with the brand’s popular surprises and fierce characters. The game includes fan-favorite dolls from L.O.L. Surprise!, as well as a variety of backgrounds, fashionable props and music tracks. Users can record their voices, control their characters’ movements, and bring their own one-of-a-kind movies to life.

Additional L.O.L Surprise! Movie Maker App Key Features: