‘Shooom’s Odyssey,’ ‘Migrants,’ and ‘Box Assassin’ take SIGGRAPH Asia 2020 Computer Animation Festival honors

SIGGRAPH Asia 2020 Virtual has officially announced the three award-winning films from its Computer Animation Festival. Selected from a pool of 577 CG animated projects, 51 pre-selection jurors whittled the group down to 139; from there, an international jury of top professionals reviewed each project, choosing three award winners for the CAF Winners Screening, 22 top works for the Electronic Theater screening as well as another 22 for the Animation Theater program.

“Our CAF winners, Electronic Theater and Animation Theater screenings highlight the work of an incredibly diverse and talented group of artists from around the world,” said SIGGRAPH Asia 2020 Computer Animation Festival chair Dan Sarto. “Our jury helped assemble an extraordinary collection of animated projects, including 47 animated shorts, VFX reels, commercials, scientific visualizations and other works, presented online during the festival. Congratulations to all the winners and to everyone who took time to share their work with us.”

The SIGGRAPH the 2020 award winners are:

Best in show: Shoom’s Odyssey

Director: Julien Bisaro

Producer: Claire Paoletti

Production Company: Picolo Pictures

Country: France

The 26-minute film, which won the Cristal for Best TV Production at Annecy 2020, tells the story of Shooom, a baby owl, that hatches just as a storm turns the bayou surrounding her tree upside down. No sooner has she fallen from her nest, then the little fledgling totters off into the mangrove, pushing a second egg from the brood along with her. Come hell or high water, she’s determined to find a mother… even if that mom turns out to be an alligator or a raccoon!

Best student project: Migrants

Directors: Hugo Caby, Antoine Dupriez, Aubin Kubiak, Lucas Lermytte, and Zoé Devise

Producer: Carlos De Carvalho

School: Pôle 3D

Country: France

Distributor: Je Regarde

Two polar bears are driven into exile due to global warming. They will encounter brown bears along their journey, with whom they will try to cohabitate.

Jury special: Box Assassin

Producer / Director: Jeremy Schaefer

School: Ringling College of Art & Design

Country: U.S.A.

Craig, a pizza delivery boy, recalls the night he was making a delivery to a cold-blooded gang boss and his goons. Unknowingly, Craig delivers not pizza, but the legendary Box Assassin. The assassin shows up and wreaks havoc among the gangsters. Craig attempts to escape but is taken hostage by the gang boss. At the mercy of a cold-blooded gangster, Craig fears this might be the end.

This year’s 22 films / projects selected for the Electronic Theater are as follows:

Aura – Timm Völkner; Déjeuner sur l’herbe- Jocelyn Charles, Jules Bourgès, Nathan Harbonn-Viaud, and Pierre Rougemont; Dogs- Benjamin Berrebi, Jakub Bednarz, Diego Cristófano, Mohammad Babakoohi,Théo Lenoble, Karlo Pavicic-Ravlic, and Marthinus Van Rooyen; Eos- Benoît Filippin, Paul Gautier, Laureline Massias, and Mathieu Milaret; Fú- Shaofu Zhang and Andrew Chesworth; Hamsa- Daniela Dwek, Maya Mendonca, and Chrisy Baek; HBO Asia / Dream Raider / TV Show Opening Sequence- Aslan Malik; In Event of Moon Disaster- Francesca Panetta and Halsey Burgund; Instinct- Arthur Allender, Mathieu Antoine, Léna Belmonte, Cyrielle Guillermin, Victor Kirsch, and Elliot Thomasson; Kapaemahu- Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer, and Joe Wilson; Lenny Makes Some-Thing – “Turn Me On (feat.ARCX)” MV- Junha Kim; Love and Fifty Megatons (VFX)- Krez Denis; Pangu- Shaofu Zhang; Ragnarök- Christophe Sarraco, Pauline Lavelle, Hadrien Augier, Théo Blanchard, and Hugo Fredoueil; Soap versus COVID-19- John McGhee; Sous la glace- Milan Baulard, Ismaïl Berrahma, Flore Dupont, Laurie Estampes, Quentin Nory, and Hugo Potin; The Beauty – Pascal Schelbli; The Heretic- Veselin Efremov; The Journey of Mankind is the Sea of Stars- Bohong Deng; Too Late- Roy Stein; Windbreak- Ágnes Győrfi; Windu- Yibing Jiang

The Computer Animation Festival’s 11 dedicated jury members, who spent two weeks reviewing 139 films and projects before choosing the final three award winners, 22 Electronic Theatre and 22 Animation Theatre selections, are as follows: