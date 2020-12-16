The lineup for Nintendo Indie World Showcase includes popular game like ‘Among Us’

Nintendo unveiled a new Indie World Showcase presentation,that includes some notable surprises in its upcoming game launch calendar. Highlights of the video include Among Us, the riotous social-deduction survival game, which launches for Nintendo Switch later today! Other featured games in today’s showcase include Super Meat Boy Forever, the highly anticipated sequel to Super Meat Boy, and Spelunky and Spelunky 2, the cavernous exploration platformers that have set players’ imaginations (and bomb bags) on fire.

“We want Nintendo Switch owners to feel like they’re on a journey of discovery, with new indie gems to uncover around every corner. Thanks to the dedicated ingenuity of independent developers around the world who have chosen Nintendo Switch as a home for their games, the system continues to host a flourishing collection of unforgettable indie experiences for players to enjoy,” said Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of publisher and developer relations Steve Singer.

Some of the highlights revealed in the video include:

Among Us from InnerSloth : Discover which of your friends is a secret imposter in Among Us , the survival social-deduction game that has taken outer space by storm. Work together to complete tasks on a spaceship before the imposter sabotages or takes out the other players. Think a crewmate is acting strange? Call for emergency meetings and discuss who the suspected imposter is … but make sure you’re confident before you vote to eject someone into the cold reaches of space. Among Us launches on Nintendo Switch later today featuring cross-platform play!

The Indie World presentation also included a montage of upcoming indie games, including When the Past was Around, which will be launching for Nintendo Switch. It also featured Finding Paradise, Hazel Sky, Hoa, Kosmokrats and Trash Sailors, which are all headed to Nintendo Switch.