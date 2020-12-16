GKIDS sets English dub cast for Ghibli’s ‘Earwig and the Witch’

GKIDS has announced the official English dub voice cast for Studio Ghibli’s newest animated film, Earwig and the Witch. Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves and Dan Stevens and Taylor Paige Henderson will lead the English language voice cast for the film.

Grant voices The Mandrake, while Musgraves plays Earwig’s mother. She will also record the English-language version of the film’s theme song, Don’t Disturb Me. Rounding out the cast are Pandora Colin, Alex Cartañá, JB Blanc, Logan Hannan, Summer Jenkins, Vivienne Rutherford, Tom Bromhead, Eva Kaminsky, and Vanessa Marshall.

Inspired by Diana Wynne Jones’ book of the same name, the story follows an orphan named Earwig who lives with a selfish witch but then embarks on a quest to find the family she always dreamed of.

Earwig and the Witch is directed by Goro Miyazaki, the son of Spirited Away director Hayao Miyazaki, who is also being credited with the planning of the film. This will be Ghibli’s first-ever CG film. It is produced by Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki. It is a co-production by Studio Ghibli, NHK, and NEP.