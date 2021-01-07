Vlogbox and Sprout Studios partner to distribute animation content

VlogBox, a content monetisation platform, and animation studio, Sprout Studios, have announced a strategic partnership through which they aim to distribute and monetise Sprout Studios animations on Connected TV markets, starting with Roku.

Connected TV is commonly considered as the successor of regular TV, showing exponential growth annually. There are over 70 million active over-the-top (OTT) video consumption users in the US alone. Along with universal internet-based platforms like YouTube, CTV services a large portion of the younger, tech-savvy audience. Roku is one of the largest and most secure CTV platforms, which makes it an ideal option for CTV beginners.

Vlogbox and Sprout Studios have set three main goals for their partnership:

Designing a children’s entertainment portal on Roku – Nunu TV;

Content distribution and optimisation for seamless streaming;

Channel monetisation configuration.

“Our mission is to help good content creators promote their works, so more people can benefit from it. And we’re also big fans of animation! Partnering with Sprout Studios made us confident Vlogbox is moving in the right direction,” commented Vlogbox CEO Nick Platonenko.

The Nunu application consists of animated content featuring music and video playlists for entertaining workouts. The library is designed to create a daily routine for family fitness, which contributes to physical wellness, acquiring good habits, and teaches healthy screen use.

“We’re proud to create and distribute animation for a good purpose. With our daily workouts and singing, kids can develop healthy habits in a fun and playful way. By using new geographic and platform diversity, we’ll be able to stream these values to a wider range of people. Thanks to Vlogbox, Sprout will be able to reach new audiences on CTV/OTT with maximum efficiency,” said head of the animation studio Rachit Khandelwal.