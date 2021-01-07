Netflix releases official trailer for ‘Kid Cosmic’

Netflix has released the first official trailer, key art, and release date for Kid Cosmic, a new animated series from Craig McCracken, the creator of The Powerpuff Girls.

The trailer was posted to YouTube by Netflix Futures. The series is set to release on Netflix on 2 February. It will consist of 10, 22-minute episodes. The cast includes Jack Fisher as Kid, Amanda C Miller as Jo, Keith Ferguson as Papa G, Tom Kenny as Chuck, and Fred Tatasciore as Tuna Sandwich.

Kid Cosmic follows the adventures of an imaginative and enthusiastic boy who lives with his free-spirited Grandpa in a sparsely populated desert town. The kid’s dreams of being a hero seem to come true when he discovers five cosmic stones of power in a wrecked spaceship. He forms a team of local heroes to stop an onslaught of alien attacks to steal back the stones. Though the kid and his team are the good guys, they’re really bad at it,and the Kid learns that his fantasy of being a hero is very different from the reality of what it actually means to become one.

McCracken is the executive producer and showrunner. He first developed Kid Cosmic in 2009 as a comic strip about an odd boy who dreams of being a hero. Apart from Powerpuff Girls, McCracken is known for Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and Wander Over Yonder.