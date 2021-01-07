Garena announced the winners of Free Fire India Esports Awards 2020 featuring the best Indian Free Fire professional players in various categories.

Fans had a chance to vote for their favourite from five different categories- Squad Captain of the Year, Fragger of the Year, Sniper of the Year, Best Play of the Year, and Casting Duo of the Year. The voting was open for two days from 1 January to 3 January 11:00 am. Here’s what the final results of Free Fire India Esports awards look like.

Among the five winners, three awards were handed out to Team Total Gaming. FozyAjay from Total Gaming was awarded the Squad Captain of the Year Award, whereas VasiyoCRJ7 was awarded the Fragger of the Year and Best Play of the Year Award. He made some noteworthy plays at the FFCS Asia Finals.

Pahadi from Team CriticalX Elite won the Sniper of the Year award. He was also awarded the MVP of the FFIC Fall 2020. Alternatively, MambaSR and Aura were the Casting Duo of the Year Award winners.