Universal Pictures’s upcoming animated movie, 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' will also release in Hindi

Having grossed over $254 million worldwide since its release in the United States on 21 December 2022, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is ready to hit the Indian screens. Universal Pictures recently revealed that apart from releasing in English, the animated feature film will also be dubbed and released in Hindi across India. The first movie in this franchise, Puss In Boots, garnered a lot of love from the viewers and had them waiting to see the story of this brave and adventurous cat.

The sequel was recently nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and also received a nomination in the same category at 28th Critics’ Choice Awards.

The key roles in this movie (Hindi release) are helmed by legendary voice artists like Uday Sabnis (Puss), Malavika Shivpuri (Kitty), Ajay Singhal (Papa Bear), and Dishi Duggal (Mama Bear), Rohit Juneja (Baby Bear), Samay Thakker (Wet), Mayur Vyas (Wolf), Aditya Raj Sharma (Jack Horner), Neha Gargava (Goldilocks), Monoj Pandey (Ethical Bug), Rajesh Shukla (Dog), Balvinder Kaur (Mama Luna), Nand Kishore Panday (Governar), Parinita Chatterjee (Jo), Saanwari Yagnik (Jan) and Shivani Pandey (Child Goldilocks).

The official synopsis reads: In this new adventure in the Shrek universe, daring outlaw Puss in Boots (Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas) discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll: Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

The notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Oscar nominee Salma Hayek Pinault).

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided — against their better judgment — by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Oscar nominee Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney) and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura).

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is directed by Joel Crawford, produced by Mark Swift and exec produced by Chris Meledandri. The story of the adventurous cat is set to hit Indian theatres in English and Hindi on 20 January.