Ellipse Animation strengthens its Angouleme studio; appoints Arnaud Réguillet to direct it

Ellipse Animation is continuing its development by strengthening its production capacity from its Angouleme site. Established in the Charente since 2014, in February 2023 Ellipse Studio Angouleme will be moving into new office spacr with 660 meter square floor space and will treble the number of workstations, going from around 50 to 160.

Ellipse Studio Angouleme, where second season of The Fox-Badger Family was produced (season one won the Unifrance Audiovisual Export Award in 2020) and which is broadcast on France Télévisions, is getting ready to work on ambitious new programmes: Versailles Unleashed for France Télévisions, The Marsupilamis for Groupe M6, The Smurfs season three for TF1 and Nickelodeon (Paramount Group) and the feature film Yakari two which will be presented next March at Cartoon Movie.

“This development of our Angouleme studio is an important step in our strategy. It will enable us to make a larger number of productions in parallel and plan more projects. Between Paris and Angouleme, Ellipse Animation now counts 260 seats on site alone. Furthermore, we can benefit in full from the excellent eco-system set up by Pôle Image Magelis with the combination of studios, service providers and schools. We are also going to strengthen our relationships with schools to facilitate our recruitment policy,” said Ellipse Animation managing director Caroline Audebert.

To support this transformation, Caroline Audebert asked Arnaud Réguillet, an experienced animation professional who has worked in several studios both in France and abroad, to join the Ellipse Animation to take up the newly created post of Ellipse Studio Angouleme director. As part of the mission he began on 2 January, reports to Caroline Audebert and works closely with line producers Fabien Coulon and Xavier Morelli, and CG general supervisor Laurent Panissier.

“Arnaud’s profile and valuable experience, along with his perfect knowledge of the environment in Angouleme, since he has lived and worked in the Charente for several years, are a capital asset for Ellipse Studio.We are thrilled to welcome him on board and to work with him on new projects that we will be announcing in the coming weeks,” said Audebert.

“I am very happy to join Ellipse Animation at a key time in its history. It is a historic company that I’ve had the pleasure of working with as a free-lancer, which knows how to renew itself, to adapt to a very competitive environment and innovate in a group which provides a unique ecosystem in Europe. I am proud to have the trust of Caroline and the team to drive this wonderful growth in headcount and be able to develop new areas in the months to come,” said Réguillet.

Arnaud Réguillet holds a Master’s in Political Sciences and has worked in animation for the past 25 years. After working in an image post-production company, he joined the sales division of the Ramsès group, a service provider grouping together a sound studio of the same name, the video lab PEV and the TouTenKartoon studios.

In 2001, he became production manager of the studio 2 Minutes, supervising, notably, Bricks and Brats for France Télévisions, one of the first series which had its manufacture entirely relocated to France. In 2004, he joined Executive Toon Services, a structure initiated by the Toon-Alliance, a network of complementary independent studios based in Paris, Angouleme, Montreal, Annecy and Liège, covering the whole production pipeline of animated series (Totally Spies, Zip-Zip, Bask-Up, Molusco) and features (The Suicide Shop, April and the Extraordinary Worl).

Réguillet settled in Angouleme in 2016 as part of the creation of Unique Animation for the Samka group, before becoming director of operations for Superprod. In 2019, he became a free-lance line producer, working for Donjon Animation, the Ukranian producer Kapi Studio, Autour de Minuit and Ellipse Animation, while continuing to contribute to further education institutions: Audencia, EMCA and l’Atelier, of which he became director at the beginning of 2020.

From January 2021 to December 2022, he again worked with 2 Minutes to develop new partnerships with French and international producers, and then joined Ellipse Animation as director of Ellipse Studio Angouleme in January 2023.