Golden Globes 2023: ‘Pinocchio’, ‘House of the Dragon’, 'RRR'’s song 'Naatu Naatu' grabs gold

Beating the visually enriching Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fabelmans emerged the winner of Best film-drama at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, while House of the Dragon bagged the Best TV series-drama. Pinocchio won the Best animated film award and the Indian blockbuster film RRR also made the nation proud as its peppy dance number Naatu Naatu won at the Golden Globes 2023 for the Best Original Song.
MM Keeravani also known as MM Kreem and Maragathamani is the music composer who made India proud on the global platform. MM Keeravani revealed in some interactions that other songs from RRR were more emotional compared to Naatu Naatu. If you watch S S Rajamouli’s film carefully, the song begins with the visuals followed by the beats and then the song.
The visuals play a very important role in the entire composition. Actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared that the mesmerising sequence was shot in Ukraine.
“Such an honour to be a part of the RRR family. Proudly representing and winning for Indian Cinema. Thank you, Mr C [Ram Charan] and SS Rajamouli Garu for making me part of this journey. From shooting in Ukraine to the Golden Globe Awards, you have taught me that clarity of thought, hard work and perseverance pays off,” Konidela shared on social media.
The RRR team had also shared about their Ukraine shoot. It was a ‘two-week-long electrifying song schedule in #Ukraine.’
Visual effects veteran Srinivas Mohan who was an integral part of the film’s shoot, led 18 studios and delivered 2,800 VFX shots. In an exclusive interview he revealed to Animation Xpress that 70-80 per cent of the shots were done using CGI, which he termed as invisible effects.
“In RRR, my challenge was to make everything invisible and as photorealistic as possible. That way we reached the next level of visual effects,” Mohan had said.
The nomination list and the winners hint at the importance of visually enriching content. This is gradually helping visual effects emerge as one of the most crucial crafts of filmmaking.
Here is the full list of nominees and winners:
Best film – drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans – WINNER
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best film – musical or comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best TV series – drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon – WINNER
- Ozark
- Severance
Best TV series – musical or comedy
- Abbott Elementary – WINNER
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily – WINNER
Best actor in a TV series – drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone – WINNER
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – WINNER
Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
- F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best screenplay
- Todd Field, Tár
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best director
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans – WINNER
Best non-English language film
- RRR (India)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – WINNER
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best actress – drama
- Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best supporting actress in a TV series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best supporting actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best supporting actor in a TV series
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best original score
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon – WINNER
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best original song
- Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) – WINNER
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor – musical or comedy
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best actress – musical or comedy
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Best animated film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best actor – drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best actress in a TV series – drama
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria – WINNER