Golden Globes 2023: ‘Pinocchio’, ‘House of the Dragon’, 'RRR'’s song 'Naatu Naatu' grabs gold

Beating the visually enriching Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fabelmans emerged the winner of Best film-drama at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, while House of the Dragon bagged the Best TV series-drama. Pinocchio won the Best animated film award and the Indian blockbuster film RRR also made the nation proud as its peppy dance number Naatu Naatu won at the Golden Globes 2023 for the Best Original Song.

MM Keeravani also known as MM Kreem and Maragathamani is the music composer who made India proud on the global platform. MM Keeravani revealed in some interactions that other songs from RRR were more emotional compared to Naatu Naatu. If you watch S S Rajamouli’s film carefully, the song begins with the visuals followed by the beats and then the song.

The visuals play a very important role in the entire composition. Actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared that the mesmerising sequence was shot in Ukraine.

“Such an honour to be a part of the RRR family. Proudly representing and winning for Indian Cinema. Thank you, Mr C [Ram Charan] and SS Rajamouli Garu for making me part of this journey. From shooting in Ukraine to the Golden Globe Awards, you have taught me that clarity of thought, hard work and perseverance pays off,” Konidela shared on social media.

The RRR team had also shared about their Ukraine shoot. It was a ‘two-week-long electrifying song schedule in #Ukraine.’

Visual effects veteran Srinivas Mohan who was an integral part of the film’s shoot, led 18 studios and delivered 2,800 VFX shots. In an exclusive interview he revealed to Animation Xpress that 70-80 per cent of the shots were done using CGI, which he termed as invisible effects.

“In RRR, my challenge was to make everything invisible and as photorealistic as possible. That way we reached the next level of visual effects,” Mohan had said.

The nomination list and the winners hint at the importance of visually enriching content. This is gradually helping visual effects emerge as one of the most crucial crafts of filmmaking.

Here is the full list of nominees and winners:

Best film – drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans – WINNER

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best film – musical or comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best TV series – drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon – WINNER

Ozark

Severance

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary – WINNER

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily – WINNER

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone – WINNER

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – WINNER

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best screenplay

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh , The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans – WINNER

Best non-English language film

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – WINNER

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best actress – drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best supporting actress in a TV series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best supporting actor in a TV series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best original score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon – WINNER

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best original song

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) – WINNER

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor – musical or comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best actress – musical or comedy

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Best animated film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best actor – drama

Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best actress in a TV series – drama