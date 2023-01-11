Foundry launches annual subscription for Nuke products

Leading software developer for Media and Entertainment, Foundry, announced that new licenses of Nuke Family products (including Nuke, NukeX, Nuke Studio, Hiero, HieroPlayer and Nuke Render) are now available on annual subscription. New perpetual licenses for these products will continue to be available for existing Nuke customers for the next 12 months until 31 December 2023, after which they will cease to be sold. Quarterly rentals will continue to be available.

Each new subscription purchase of NukeX and Nuke Studio will now also include two free Nuke Render subscriptions to help new customers with provisioning render farms, and existing customers looking to expand render farms as workload increases.

Foundry’s transition to subscription pricing aims to provide customers a more flexible way to purchase, with a lower initial cost.

“We are committed to lowering the barriers to entry for new customers and those adding new seats of Nuke. Subscription pricing enables customers to purchase more flexibly as their business grows and changes with new shows or projects,” said chief product officer Christy Anzelmo.

Subscription customers will enjoy all the same benefits as perpetual license owners, with a choice of either offline or online login-based licensing system (launched recently for Nuke 14.0 onward), and floating rights enabling multiple artists or machines to share the same license. Foundry customers who have purchased perpetual Nuke Family licenses prior to 31 December 2023 can continue to use and maintain those licenses, while customers on active maintenance will continue to receive product updates and technical support.