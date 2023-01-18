Genius Brands expands market with Kartoon Channel! now in 47 of Africa’s 55 countries

Continuing to build the global footprint of Kartoon Channel! Worldwide, Genius Brands International, Inc. has signed a deal with China’s StarTimes to launch the rapidly growing Kartoon Channel! on 31 January on DTH satellite and digital terrestrial in South Africa and in 46 countries throughout the Sub-Saharan African region. The brand new 24/7 Kartoon Channel!, dedicated to Africa, will be available to all StarTimes customers in the basic tier on DTH satellite and digital terrestrial: channel 304 on satellite and channel 357 on DTT (276 in Uganda).

Kartoon Channel! Africa will offer exclusive and first run series that have proven popular with kids and families, including Genius Brands’ originals Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rainbow Rangers, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, and Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner and based on the bestselling children’s book franchise. The channel will also feature family-friendly movies on the weekends such as Stan Lee’s Mighty 7, Ella Bella Bingo, Toys and Pets, and Boonie Bears.

Additionally, Kartoon Channel! Africa will internationally premier the recently announced new 10-episode elimination-style competition reality series and accompanying Roblox Game Experiences for children, Kidaverse Roblox Rumble. Hosted by TV personality and former NFL star, Rashad Jennings, the series will air as part of a games-branded programming block on weekday afternoons.

“We continue to build the global presence of Kartoon Channel! by creating unique partnerships, and we are delighted and honored to work with StarTimes to bring Kartoon Channel! to African kids and families in 2023. Our family-friendly brand values and safe environment deliver the perfect recipe to entertain and inform kids via characters and shows they adore. We are just getting started in growing the Kartoon Channel! as a preeminent children’s entertainment destination worldwide,” said Kartoon Channel! Worldwide president Paul Robinson.

“We are thrilled to launch a channel throughout Africa that offers such a diverse line-up of programming for children two to 12-years-old and their families. With safe, value-driven content across multiple genres, we anticipate Kartoon Channel! to be a hit across the region, and look forward to working with Genius Brands in the coming years to bring a unique entertainment experience to our young audiences across the region,” said StarTimes general manager Lily Meng.

Kartoon Channel! is currently available in key territories around the world, including Australia and New Zealand (Samsung TV Plus), Germany (Waipu), and the Philippines (Tapp Digital). Kartoon Channel! branded blocks are also currently available in 65 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.