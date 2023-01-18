KhiladiAdda partners with Rein Games to launch RummyAdda

Techbeliever Technologies owned Real money gaming platform – KhiladiAdda will have a new game very soon. It has partnered with Rein Games to bring to its users a long awaited card game Rummy. On the platform it will be branded as – Rummy Adda.

Rein Games is a online gaming development company specialising in skill-based money games. With this association, KhiladiAdda strives to serve its users for their demand for card games.

Rummy is one of the oldest card games played across the country. It is one of the most popular household games that requires people to gather and be physically present in order to have an engaging experience. As per the estimates, the online Rummy game is estimated to reach up to $1.4 Billion by 2024 in India. KhiladiAdda’s strategic venture into the lucrative game creates a wholesome 360-degree experience for players with a variety of skill-based real money games.

Delighted with the launch, KhiladiAdda CEO Satyam Rastogi said, “We are excited about the launch of RummyAdda on our platform. It is strategically planned to give an impetus to our growth and portfolio expansion plans that will also add new users to our ever-increasing pool of players and also give users more options and stickiness. We are optimistic about the market response on RummyAdda and will soon be adding other card games like CourtPiece on our platform in near future.”

Commenting on the launch, Rein Games founder and CEO Vaibhav Gupta said, “We bring in cutting edge elements in real money gaming, with special focus on key factors of security, robust technology and fair play for all. Partnering with KhiladiAdda is exciting as it will expose the game to a robust user base that it boasts of and which will be receptive to more gaming options. It is a step towards making the ecosystem of skill-based money games more strong and vibrant.”