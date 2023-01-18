DNEG appoints Adriano Rinaldi as general manager of its Vancouver studio

DNEG, a visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced the new hire of Adriano Rinaldi as general manager of the company’s VFX and animation studio in Vancouver, BC.

Rinaldi brings more than 16 years of industry experience to the role, both as a senior manager and a creative supervisor with extensive international experience. He most recently served as an additional VFX supervisor for Scanline on Marvel’s Eternals, and prior to this worked closely with noted director Dante Lam as VFX supervisor on The Rescue, for which he also oversaw the shoot as on-set VFX supervisor in Mexico’s Baja Studios, and on location in LA and China.

Prior to working with Scanline, Rinaldi was head of creative operations for MPC Vancouver. As a senior creative leader, he helped build the company’s Vancouver presence and contributed to the design and development of workflow improvements, company processes and procedures, and raising standards for creative excellence.

Rinaldi will oversee DNEG’s team of more than 600 employees in Vancouver as the company further strengthens its focus on its Vancouver studio, which led to DNEG’s recent Oscar and BAFTA award-winning work on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Rinaldi will assume responsibility for the day-to-day operations in Vancouver and will collaborate closely with DNEG’s other general managers, local heads of department, and the company’s global senior management team on wider initiatives.

DNEG VFX operations EVP Jeannette Manifold said, “I am delighted to welcome Rinaldi to DNEG, to lead our Vancouver studio. Rinaldi’s combination of senior creative leadership experience and hands-on operational knowledge and know-how will be a great asset to our Vancouver team as we continue to scale and invest in our crew and infrastructure to take advantage of the opportunities before us. I look forward to working closely with Rinaldi to further expand Vancouver’s role as a vital part of our global network of studios.”

Adriano Rinaldi

Rinaldi said, “To have the opportunity to join DNEG’s Vancouver studio and to contribute to the company’s success in creating world-class visual effects and animation is thrilling. I look forward to working with the talented teams at DNEG and to the continued delivery of innovative and outstanding work to our clients.”

DNEG is currently in production on a slate of exciting projects for its Hollywood and global studio clients, including Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer for Universal Pictures, animated feature film Nimona for Netflix, Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 for Warner Bros., Garfield for Sony Pictures, and George Miller’s Furiosa for Warner Bros., among many others.