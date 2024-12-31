Trailer of Marvel Animation’s ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ out

Disney+ released a new trailer and images for Marvel Animation’s upcoming original series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a unique spin to his origin story and an art style reminiscent of the character’s early comic book roots.

The 10-episode animated series launches 29 January 2025 exclusively on Disney+ and is the first project from Marvel Animation in 2025 following 2024’s What If…? S3 which was also released on the same OTT platform.

The series’ voice cast includes Hudson Thames (What If…?) as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Colman Domingo (Candyman) as Norman Osborn, Eugene Byrd (The Legend of Vox Machina) as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song (High Maintenance) as Nico Minoru, Zeno Robinson (Batman: Arkham Shadow) as Harry Osborn, Hugh Dancy (Robot Chicken) as Otto Octavius, and Charlie Cox (Marvel’s The Defenders) as Daredevil.

The show’s head writer is Jeff Trammell (Amphibia) and supervising director is Mel Zwyer (Star Wars: Rebels). Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Trammell serve as executive producers.