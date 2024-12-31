WildBrain to sell majority stake of TV business to IoM Media Ventures

WildBrain has signed a definitive agreement to sell 66 ⅔ per cent of its television broadcast business, including Family Channel, Family Jr., WildBrainTV and Télémagino, to an independent, Canadian-owned children’s studio IoM Media Ventures (IoM).

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in approximately three to six months, pending approval by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). The proceeds from the transaction will be used by WildBrain primarily to pay down debt.

Under the terms of the Sale Agreement, the WildBrain expects to receive more than US$40 million over the next four years from this transaction and its continuing involvement in the Channels, in the form of up-front and deferred purchase consideration, minority participation distributions, content licensing and other fees. Under the new structure, the company will retain 33 ⅓ per cent ownership of the Channels and will no longer be subject to applicable restrictions under the Broadcasting Act as relates to non-Canadian ownership, which will permit WildBrain to remove, in due course, its variable voting share structure currently applicable to non-Canadian shareholders.

WildBrain said that it remains focused on operating the Channels during the transition period. At this time, there are no planned changes to management, the workforce or location of operations for the Channels. Any future adjustments, if necessary, will be thoughtfully considered based on the evolving needs of the business.

“As we continue to strategically focus on driving high-growth areas for key global franchises and partnerships, this transaction is a critical step forward in simplifying our business. Financially, we believe it strikes a balance between economic participation for WildBrain while benefiting our leverage profile over the long term,” said WildBrain president and CEO Josh Scherba. “We’re confident that, with IoM, the Channels will pass to a strong independent Canadian studio. As a partner with IoM, we look forward to working with them to uphold the prominent legacy of these Channels with a dedication to delivering best-in-class content for Canadian families.”

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with WildBrain, and we look forward to integrating these Channels and resources into our ecosystem after close of the transaction to accelerate growth as we look to invest boldly in content and expand our footprint in the kids’ and family entertainment space,” said IoM Media Ventures president and CEO Dana Landry.

IoM partnered with MEP Capital, a private investment firm focused on the media, entertainment, content and sports sectors, and an existing IoM investor, to provide financial backing for the transaction. MEP Capital partner Matt Cohen said, “We have been a proud supporter of IoM since 2019 and are thrilled to strengthen that partnership through this investment. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with IoM and to working alongside both IoM and WildBrain to create first-class kids’ and family content.”

WildBrain maintains its Fiscal Year 2025 outlook until after the transaction has closed.