‘The Angry Birds Movie Three’ drops its first trailer

The birds are back, and they’re bringing daddy issues with them.

Paramount Pictures and Rovio Entertainment have unleashed the first trailer, poster, and fresh stills from The Angry Birds Movie Three, with Red swapping pig-bashing for pram-pushing in what promises to be the franchise’s most personal outing yet.

The latest instalment raises the emotional stakes while keeping its trademark mix of slapstick comedy, heart and airborne mayhem intact. This time, Red discovers that saving Bird Island may be easier than surviving fatherhood. And, as luck would have it, he’ll have to do both.

Directed by John Rice from a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman, the film is produced by John Cohen, Dan Chuba, Carla Connor, and Namit Malhotra.

The voice cast is packed to the rafters with Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson and James Austin Johnson, with Lily James and Keke Palmer joining the flock.

The trailer hints at bigger laughs, higher-flying action and a fresh family dynamic that nudges the franchise into new territory without losing its irreverent edge.

The Angry Birds Movie Three lands exclusively in Indian cinemas in English and Hindi on 1 January 2027. New year, new nest, and one very frazzled Red.