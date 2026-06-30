‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ first official trailer revealed with new villain anthem

Disney has unveiled the official trailer for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, offering fans a first look at the next chapter in the fantasy musical franchise. Alongside the trailer, the studio also released the film’s new villain anthem, Mad-Wicked Wonderland, ahead of its premiere on 16 July on Disney Channel and 17 July on Disney+.

The latest instalment picks up after the events of Descendants: The Rise of Red, with Red and Chloe believing they have restored peace after changing the past. However, their actions have created an unexpected threat in the form of Maddox Hatter, who kidnaps the queen of hearts and plunges Wonderland into fresh chaos.

To save the kingdom, Red and Chloe join forces with a new generation of heroes, including Red’s sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max. Together, they must outwit the new villain before Wonderland descends into complete madness.

Disney has also released Mad-Wicked Wonderland, the latest single from the film’s soundtrack and the franchise’s newest villain anthem. The song follows the success of Perfect Princess, which generated more than 12.36 million impressions across Disney-owned social platforms within its first five days. Featuring more original songs than any previous Descendants film, the soundtrack will be released on 17 July through Walt Disney Records.

Returning cast members include Kylie Cantrall as Red, Malia Baker as Chloe, Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter, Melanie Paxson as the fairy godmother, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, and Brandy as Cinderella. The film also introduces Liamani Segura, Brendon Tremblay, Alexandro Byrd, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garrett, Ryan McEwen, Dayton Paradis, and Awkwafina as Chessy the Cat.

Kimmy Gatewood directs the film from a screenplay by co-executive producers Tamara Chestna, Dan Frey, and Ru Sommer. Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh return as executive producers, while Emmy-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal oversees the film’s new musical and dance sequences.

Beyond the film, Disney is expanding the Descendants brand with a new range of dolls, costumes, books, and apparel inspired by Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.