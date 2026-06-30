India locks in ‘Valorant’ spot at Esports Nations Cup 2026 after gritty comeback

India’s Valorant squad scripted a stirring lower-bracket comeback to punch its ticket to the Esports Nations Cup (ENC) 2026, becoming one of only two teams from Asia to qualify for the inaugural global national-team tournament, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 2 to 29 November 2026.

The Indian side battled through the Asia regional qualifiers to secure its place at the Riyadh event, where 32 nations will compete from 8 to 15 November for a $1.5 million (around Rs 14 crore) prize pool. The remaining 14 berths were filled through regional online qualifiers held across Asia, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, North America, South America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Southeast Asia & Oceania.

The Asia qualifier featured nine teams competing in a double-elimination bracket. Matches leading up to the upper and lower bracket finals were played as best-of-one contests, while both finals were decided in best-of-three series.

Led by in-game leader Sagnik “Hellf” Roy, the Indian roster featured Abhirup “Lightningfast” Choudhury, Aman “Hoax” Yadav, Venkatesh “Venky” Sharma and Daivik “Dc” Chauhan, with Norbu “Karam1L” Tsering and Shravana “Techno” Sahoo serving as substitutes. The team was coached by Abhishek “GodspeedxD” Bajaj, appointed by Nodwin Gaming, India’s national team partner for ENC 2026.

India opened its campaign in emphatic fashion, dismantling Nepal 13-2 before suffering a 5-13 defeat to eventual qualifier Japan in the upper bracket. Rather than bow out, the team regrouped, knocking off Pakistan 13-9 and Mongolia 13-10 to book a place in the lower-bracket final.

With qualification hanging in the balance, India saved its best for last. The squad swept aside Hong Kong 2-0, winning 13-10 and 13-6, to seal its berth at the global event in style.

The campaign also produced a standout individual performance from Venky, who topped the Asia qualifiers with 117 eliminations across India’s six matches, the highest tally recorded by any player during the regional competition.

More than 100,000 viewers tuned in across official broadcasts and co-streams to witness Japan’s unbeaten run and India’s dramatic charge through the lower bracket.

“This qualification means a lot because of what it represents for India’s Valorant scene,” said India’s Valorant team in-game leader Roy. “After losing to Japan, we had to reset quickly and focus on one game at a time. Every player stepped up under pressure, and this achievement reflects how much the Indian Valorant ecosystem has grown. We now want to make the most of this opportunity on the world stage.”

At ENC 2026, the 32 qualified nations will first battle it out in a round-robin group stage comprising four groups of eight teams. The top four teams from each group will advance to a 16-team single-elimination playoff, with the grand final played as a best-of-five series.

Valorant now becomes the third title in which India has qualified for the Esports Nations Cup, joining Chess and Trackmania. Grandmasters Nihal Sarin and Mitrabha Guha have already secured India’s Chess berths, while Kunal “Spark” Upreti will represent the country in Trackmania.

India’s ENC campaign is far from over. The country’s Dota 2 squad heads into regional qualifiers from 30 June to 1 July, Rocket League follows from 17 to 19 July, while the Moba Legends: 5v5! team remains in contention for a direct invitation.

From weathering an early setback to storming through the lower bracket, India’s Valorant squad proved that resilience can be the ultimate power-up, and now the world stage awaits.