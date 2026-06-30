Anime India Mumbai is back with its biggest power-up yet

Believe it! Anime India Mumbai is back, and this time, it’s bringing one of anime’s biggest legends along for the ride.
Anime India has announced that Hayato Date, the iconic director behind Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, will headline Anime India Mumbai 2026 as its international guest. The three-day convention will be held from 28 to 30 August at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai.
The announcement marks Date’s first official visit to India and his first-ever appearance at a fan convention in the country, a landmark moment for India’s fast-growing anime community, where Naruto remains one of the most loved franchises.
Greetings, Indian fans, Date shared, “Thank you very much for inviting me to Anime India Mumbai 2026. It has been almost ten years since Naruto finished its original broadcast in Japan with Episode 699, which I had the privilege of working on. To be honest, I don’t know very much about the anime scene in India, so I’m a little nervous but also very excited to find out how Naruto has been loved and enjoyed in a country so far away with such a different culture. If you see me at the event, please don’t hesitate to come and say hello! I’d love to meet you. The only problem is… I only speak Japanese! (Haha.) I’m really looking forward to meeting all of you and sharing our love of anime together. See you in Mumbai!”
The announcement also shines a spotlight on India’s growing influence in the global anime business.
Anime India co-founder Neha Mehta said: “India has rapidly evolved into one of the most vital growth markets for anime globally, and hosting director Date proves that the international industry is paying close attention. His work on Naruto set a global standard for storytelling and animation. Bringing a creator of his stature to Mumbai for Anime India 2026 isn’t just a win for fans; it’s a definitive statement about the scale, maturity, and future potential of the Indian anime ecosystem.”
Anime India co-founder Mishaal Wanvari added: “Our vision for Anime India has always been to build a bridge between global anime legends and one of the world’s most passionate fan communities. Bringing director Date to Mumbai is a historic milestone for us. For over two decades, his masterclass direction gave life to Naruto’s journey, shaping the very foundation of anime culture globally. We are incredibly proud to host him at Anime India Mumbai 2026, offering Indian fans an unprecedented, immersive experience that celebrates the true artistry behind the stories they love.”
Date is regarded as one of anime’s most influential directors, having helmed the entire run of Naruto (2002–2007) and Naruto Shippuden (2007–2017). Across more than 720 episodes, he shaped one of the most successful and enduring franchises in anime history.
Fans attending Anime India Mumbai 2026 can expect an exclusive flagship stage session and Q&A with Date, along with a dedicated meet-and-greet. The convention will also feature the Aidol anime singing contest, cosplay competitions, artist alley, merchandise zones, a Maid Café, gaming experiences, Dome 360° attractions, and a live anisong concert.
Since debuting in Mumbai in 2025 with 29,000 visitors, Anime India has grown rapidly, expanding to Kolkata with more than 35,000 attendees and Delhi with over 40,000. The 2026 Mumbai edition is shaping up to be its biggest outing yet.