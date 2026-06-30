‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ unveils new trailer ahead of its 10 July rollout

Lord Jagannath’s timeless story is getting an animated makeover. Mahaprabhu Jagannath, a feature-length animated film inspired by the revered deity, is set for a pan-India theatrical release on 10 July, aiming to bring faith, culture and tradition to a new generation of moviegoers.

As per a report in CreativeBrandsMag, the makers unveiled the film’s official trailer in Cuttack, Odisha, before an audience of more than 10,000 devotees during the ongoing Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, led by spiritual speaker Indresh Upadhyay Maharaj. As chants of Jai Jagannath echoed across the venue, the event turned into a celebration of devotion, with the filmmakers calling it one of the largest physical trailer launches ever staged for an animated film in India.

Designed as a family entertainer with a spiritual core, Mahaprabhu Jagannath brings the story of Lord Jagannath to the big screen through animation, weaving together themes of faith, devotion and unity. The film seeks to make the deity’s rich legacy accessible to younger audiences while staying rooted in the traditions and cultural significance associated with Jagannath worship.

The release reflects a broader shift within India’s animation industry, where mythology and cultural heritage are increasingly finding expression through animated storytelling. While several productions have revisited epics and legendary figures, Mahaprabhu Jagannath places the spotlight on a deity whose roots lie in Odisha but whose following spans the country.

The choice of Cuttack for the trailer launch was equally symbolic. As the cultural heartland of Jagannath tradition and home to the globally celebrated Rath Yatra festivities in nearby Puri, the city provided a fitting backdrop for introducing the film. The overwhelming response from devotees reinforced the makers’ ambition to position the project as both a cinematic experience and a tribute to faith.

With its nationwide release just around the corner, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is looking to strike a chord with families seeking stories that blend entertainment with spirituality. If its trailer launch is anything to go by, the film is hoping to prove that when mythology meets animation, devotion can light up the silver screen as brightly as ever.

Odisha’s Ele Animations has scaled up its original IP into a grand, multi-lingual theatrical feature film titled Mahaprabhu Jagannath. Toonz Media Group is set to distribute the upcoming feature film.

It is set for a massive pan-India release across 300+ screens in Hindi, Odia, and Telugu through a strategic collaboration with Cinepolis.